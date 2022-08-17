"I want to win another World Cup or two more  for West Indies" - Andre Russell

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell stated that he still intends to represent the national team and win at least one more World Cup. The seam-bowling all-rounder also said that his two franchise hundreds would have instead come in the international arena.

Last week, the veteran all-rounder responded to West Indies head coach Phil Simmons' comments that he shouldn't have to beg players to avail their services for international cricket.

The 34-year old, who hasn't donned the national jersey since November 2021, wrote, "I know this was coming but am gonna stay quiet", in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Andre Russell: a key man with bat, with ball and in the field for the Windies. He's ready for the Final

Speaking to Darren Sammy on Sky Sports, Russell asserted his aspirations to play for the West Indies when asked by his former captain. Since the terms with the board weren't agreeable, he took the franchise route to make the most of his only career.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said:

"Of course, of course. The maroon is all over. I always want to play and give back. But at the end of the day, if we are not agreeing on certain terms, you terms is my terms [sic], and they have to respect my terms as well. At the end of the day, it is what it is."

He added:

"We have families and we have to make sure that we give our best opportunity while we have one career. It's not like I can start over again. I'm 34 and I want to win another World Cup or two more for West Indies because at the end of the day, I'm here now, and I'm just taking it day by day."

Russell, who is currently playing for the Manchester Originals in the Hundred, has scored two franchise hundreds. Both came for the Jamaica Tallawahs and against the Trinbago Knight Riders.

"I have two franchise hundreds and I wish those hundreds were actually playing for West Indies" - Andre Russell

The Jamaican is one of the destructive players in T20 cricket (Credits: Getty)

Russell further said that he would stay quiet on Simmons' comments, but wished that his marquee innings came for the West Indies:

"I'm going to be quiet because at the end of the day, we had a discussion, and the discussion was very clear. So now, making me look bad, throwing me under the bus. I was expecting it. Honestly, I have two franchise hundreds and I wish those hundreds were actually playing for West Indies."

The Hundred @thehundred



The global superstar is on his way to Manchester Originals!



#TheHundredDraft | @KPSnacks The third pick of the day was Andre RussellThe global superstar is on his way to Manchester Originals! The third pick of the day was Andre Russell 😎 The global superstar is on his way to Manchester Originals! #TheHundredDraft | @KPSnacks https://t.co/vXKIpD9Ln1

Meanwhile, national chief selector Desmond Haynes had earlier suggested that the all-rounder's performance in the upcoming edition of the CPL will be a significant factor in World Cup selection.

