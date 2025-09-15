"I was watching Manchester City play Manchester United" - Former India captain's big revelation about IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has said that he switched to watching Manchester City take on Manchester United in the Manchester derby after following the India versus Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match for the first 15 overs. The 53-year-old revealed that he was not surprised by what he saw in the cricket match, admitting that the Men in Blue were far ahead of their arch-rivals.In the football derby, Manchester City inflicted a 3-0 defeat on Manchester United, thanks to a brace from striker Erling Haaland and a goal from midfielder Phil Foden. Ganguly said (via Indian Express):“India are too far ahead in cricket. From Pakistan and any of these Asia Cup teams. There’ll be one or two days when they’ll get beaten but majority of the days, they’ll be the best team. And I was not surprised with what I saw. I actually stopped watching after the first 15 overs and I was watching Manchester City play Manchester United last night. Because there is no competition any more in India vs Pakistan&quot;.Ganguly added that the current Pakistan team was no match because of the lack of quality players in their team. He added the present outfit and the ones earlier which had the likes of Wasim Akram and Saeed Anwar were like chalk and cheese.“Pakistan is no match. I say that with respect just because I see what the team is, it’s the lack of quality in the side. I always say, we think about Pakistan as the Wasim Akrams, the Waqar Younises, the Saeed Anwars and Javed Miandads. Pakistan of this modern age and Pakistan of that era is chalk and cheese so it’s not a competition any more. I’d rather watch India play Australia and India play South Africa as well as England, Sri Lanka and even Afghanistan.&quot;Sourav Ganguly says India versus Pakistan is not a contest anymoreFor decades, the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan has been seen as arguably the greatest duel in the game. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, however, felt that the times had changed and the match between the Asian neighbours was no longer a contest.&quot;I don’t think India Pakistan is a contest anymore. We keep hyping it and in the last 5 years, every hype has been shattered. It’s just been one-way traffic,&quot; Ganguly said.India have lost only once in both ODI and T20 World Cups to Pakistan. The Men in Blue also have the edge in Asia Cup matches, having won 11 out of the 20 games, with three matches ending in no result.