"I will forever be thankful to my wife" - Shaheen Afridi welcomes son Aliyaar to the world

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi welcomed his first son Aliyaar to this world two days ago. The left-arm pacer was busy playing the Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh when his son was born on August 24.

Shaheen Afridi shared the big news with his fans on X earlier today (August 26). He posted a picture of himself holding his baby's hand with his wife. Along with the photo, Afridi penned a lengthy note on the social media platform.

In the first part of the post, Afridi described how the arrival of his son has changed everything in his life for him. He then welcomed his son to the world and also expressed his gratitude to his wife.

"This moment changes everything! My heart is full and my life just got a whole lot better. 24/08/2024 will always be special to us. Welcome to the world my son, Aliyaar Afridi," Shaheen wrote.

"I will forever be thankful to my wife for all the pain and sufferings she had to endure. She is literally the support system of our little family. I am grateful for all the lovely wishes and prayers coming our way. Remember my little family in your prayers," he added.

Fans showered love on the baby Afridi and congratulated Shaheen in the comments box. The post from Shaheen has received more than 9,000 likes on X already.

Shaheen Afridi changed his celebration style after his son's birth

As mentioned earlier, Shaheen was playing the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh when Aliyaar was born. The left-arm pacer received the good news, and he took two wickets in the game after that.

He dedicated the wickets to his son with a cradle style celebration. Fans cheered loudly at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium when Shaheen performed his new celebration of taking wickets in cricket matches.

