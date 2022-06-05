"I will play my 95th game with the same intensity as my first" - Manish Pandey ahead of Karnataka's QF tie against Uttar Pradesh 

Karnataka state team captain Manish Pandey opened up about the side's preparations for their Ranji Trophy quarter-final tie against Uttar Pradesh.

The eight-time winners will play the fixture at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur from tomorrow (June 6) onwards.

The Southern state qualified for the knockouts after finishing atop Elite C Group between Railways, Puducherry, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Leading the side, Manish Pandey comes on the back of a lackluster Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The right-handed batter scored 88 runs across six matches in the tournament.

Admitting that Karnataka's failure to secure passage into the knockouts concerns him, Pandey said in an interview with ESPNcricinfo:

"Whenever Karnataka doesn't qualify for the knockouts or win, which we haven't done for a while, that bothers me as a player. One thing is clear to all: no one is indispensable.

"This cap never came free to anyone. We have all worked hard for it. That hard work and [hunger] keeps me going even today. I will play my 95th game with the same intensity as my first."

The 32-year-old made his Ranji Trophy debut in the 2007-08 campaign. He had his breakthrough season a couple of years later following his success in the U-19 World Cup, as he amassed 882 runs with four centuries.

Karnataka last secured the Ranji Trophy in the 2014-15 campaign under the leadership of R Vinay Kumar. The former pacer had led the team to glory in the previous season as well.

Despite going through a transition phase, the squad has a strong blend of youth and experience. Stating that the latest batch of players are among the fittest ones he has ever seen, Pandey added:

"I don't want to be someone who lets down the team. That is something that motivates me and keeps me going. At Karnataka, we work equally on our fitness as our skills. The bunch of new guys we've got are among the fittest. "

The likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Mayank Agarwal are poised to have an impact despite a poor IPL campaign. Experienced batter KL Rahul is unavailable after being appointed to lead Team India against South Africa in the home T20 series.

Meanwhile, pacer Prasidh Krishna, who has been selected for the squad for the England Test, has been recommended rest by the management.

"I put in the same amount of hours into fielding as my batting" - Manish Pandey

Stressing the importance of fielding in his game, Pandey believes it is an aspect that can vastly contribute to the side's success. He is arguably one of the most consistent fielders in the nation.

Noting that he dedicates a considerable amount of time to fielding while training, Pandey said:

"I can't bowl 140kph. So, I'd rather give myself time and effort to something I can do for the team collectively. Fielding is a crucial part of cricket and I really enjoy doing it. I put in the same amount of hours [into fielding] as my batting."

Major domestic sides like Mumbai, Punjab and Bengal will also make their presence felt in the quarter-finals, which will take place in Bengaluru.

