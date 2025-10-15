“I wouldn’t have declared on 518” - Former India captain questions team management after IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth questioned Team India's decision to declare their first innings in the recently concluded second Test against the West Indies in Delhi. Coming off a comfortable innings victory in the series opener, the hosts raced away to 518/5 in their first innings in the Delhi Test before declaring the innings.India also surprised many by enforcing the follow-on after bowling the West Indies out for 248 in their first innings and capturing a 270-run lead. However, things got dicey when the visitors produced an inspired second-innings batting performance with 390 on the board.Despite the outcome being along the expected lines, Srikkanth questioned India's decision-making in the Delhi Test on his YouTube channel, saying (4:20):&quot;I wouldn't have declared on 518. I was very surprised that they declared. Had they gone on till 600, it would have knocked the West Indies psychologically out of the game. 518 is still an in between score whereas with 600, the opponent is totally out of the game. Hopefully India won't take any team lightly like this going forward.&quot;West Indies erased the first-innings deficit while following on with the loss of only three wickets before enduring a terminal collapse. It resulted in India having to chase down only 121 on the final day, which they eventually did comfortably with seven wickets to spare.&quot;It could have become very interesting if India had to chase 250&quot; - Kris SrikkanthKris Srikkanth further expressed surprise over India enforcing the follow-on in the second West Indies Test in Delhi. The former captain believes the hosts should have continued batting in the first innings and posted over 600 on the board.&quot;India should have gone on till 600 before declaring instead of 518. With 518, the first innings lead wasn't big (270). Very few teams enforce the follow on after Australia's debacle against India in Kolkata in 2001. It could have become very interesting if India had to chase 250,&quot; said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).He added:&quot;That's where India should have batted one day and given them 1.5 days to finish them. But the one good thing is India winning after enforcing the follow-on is a positive. They showed they can win even after enforcing the follow-on.&quot;The Delhi win was India's third consecutive in Tests, dating back to their thrilling final Test triumph at the Oval in the 2-2 drawn series in England.