"I wrote 47 on everything" - Shakera Selman reveals she was a huge fan of DJ Bravo during her teenage years

West Indies women's cricket star Shakera Selman has revealed she used to be a big fan of Dwayne Bravo during her teenage years and would write Bravo's jersey number 47 on her training shirt.

The right-arm pace bowler played 76 ODIs and 82 T20Is for her country, scalping over 100 wickets.

The 31-year-old Barbadian spoke about Dwayne Bravo during a chat with Daren Ganga on West Indies Cricket's official YouTube channel. She revealed how writing 47 behind her playing shirt would motivate her.

"When I got the call in 2008, I remember how excited I was and I was a huge fan of Dwayne Bravo. I wrote 47 on everything. I have 47 on all of my shirts. Whenever I got my shirts before I got the playing shirt, I wrote 47 on all of my training shirts, hoping that I would become 47," said Shakera Selman.

While Shakera Selman wanted to play with the number 47 written on her back, she got number 4. The Caribbean star was still happy as she currently shares the number with West Indies men's team's top-order batter Shai Hope.

"Unfortunately, I got number four. I mean I've grown to love the number four now. Perhaps, that's why I like Shai Hope so much. But yeah I remember how excited I was back then because I was only 16," Selman added.

Shakera Selman has not played international cricket since September 2020

Shakera Selman played for the Supernovas in Women's IPL 2020 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Shakera Selman has not played a single game in 2021. She played her last match during the Women's IPL 2020 last year in the United Arab Emirates. The Caribbean star was a part of the Supernovas team in that competition, where she picked up two wickets in three games.

The West Indies women's cricket team has not played international cricket since September 2020. With no matches or tours scheduled at the moment, Caribbean women expect their board to plan some games later this year.