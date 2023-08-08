"I have zero expectations from anyone" - Shoaib Malik on returning to Pakistan's T20I team

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has confirmed that he is willing to return to the national team if he is picked for the T20I format. He, however, stated unequivocally that he doesn't intend to make a comeback in ODIs or Tests.

Speaking about losing his place in the Men in Green side, Malik mentioned that he was dropped even after performing well. While he is ready to play T20Is for Pakistan, he asserted that he doesn't have any expectations from Babar Azam or the team management.

The 41-year-old made these remarks while speaking to Pak TV.

"When I was dropped from the Pakistan team, my performances and stats were very good. I have retired from Tests and ODI and I have no plans of making a comeback in those formats. However, I am ready to return to the T20 team if they call me. But I don't expect anything from the captain, the selectors, or the PCB. I have zero expectations from anyone. I am fit and will continue as long as I enjoy playing," Malik said.

Shoaib Malik last played a T20I for Pakistan in November 2021. He is currently plying trade for Jaffna Kings in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL 2023).

He shone with both bat and ball during the team's clash against Dambulla Aura at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday, August 7. He conceded just 13 runs from his full quota of four overs while picking up two wickets.

The right-handed batter also delivered a stunning knock, remaining unbeaten on 74 in the run chase. However, his efforts went in vain as his team suffered a nine-run loss.

"My hopes are very high" - Shoaib Malik confident of Pakistan doing well at the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup

Shoaib Malik further stated that Pakistan have the firepower to succeed in the upcoming 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India. He pointed out that the Men in Green have several in-form players in their lineup.

He, however, opined that Babar Azam and Co. will be under a lot of pressure at the showpiece event, adding:

"All the participating teams will be under pressure during the World Cup, and the same goes for Pakistan. However, Pakistan have been playing very well, and a lot of players are in great form currently. My hopes are very high."

Pakistan will open their World Cup campaign with a clash against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6.