ICC announces the Men's Player of the Month nominees for August 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the list of nominees for the Men's Player of the Month award for August 2023. England all-rounder Chris Woakes is the current holder of the award following an exceptional Ashes campaign, where he was adjudged as player of the series.

For the month of August, the ICC has chosen Nicholas Pooran, Babar Azam, and Shadab Khan as the contenders for the award. All three of them have had a prolific month in the sport, especially in white-ball cricket in the build-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, also the No.1 ranked ODI batter in the world, was among the runs, reveling in the team's success.

He scored a rare duck during the series opener against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka but responded strongly to record consecutive fifties to guide Pakistan to a 3-0 series win.

Babar also scored his record 19th ODI century in the Asia Cup 2023 opener against Nepal, which puts him only one short of Saeed Anwar for the most centuries scored by a Pakistani batter in ODIs.

If Babar Azam is nominated as the winner, it would mark the third time that he will be the recipient of the ICC Player of the Month award.

Shadab Khan

Much like the skipper, Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan has also had a solid month, elevating his status as an all-rounder in recent times.

The leg-spinner scored a crucial 48 in the Men in Green's thrilling run chase in the second ODI against Afghanistan. He was adjudged the Player of the Match in the last-over win after having also bowled a solid spell in the first innings.

Shadab began the Asia Cup with figures of 4-35 in Pakistan's mammoth in over Nepal as well.

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran has cemented his status as one of the premier batters in the shortest format with his exploits in franchise cricket.

He has also translated the same form onto the international circuit as well. The left-handed wicket-keeper batter played a starring role in West Indies' home T20I series over Team India. Pooran was adjudged Player of the Series after scoring 176 runs at a strike rate of 141.93.

The duo of Babar Azam and Shadab Khan will be looking to carry the same form onwards to September and beyond considering the high-profile events like Asia Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup on the horizon.

Despite West Indies not partaking in the ODI World Cup, the prospect of winning the award would mean a lot to Pooran as well, as the team looks to lay the foundation for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in the Caribbean and the United States.

Who will be crowned as ICC Men's Player of the Month for August 2023? Let us know what you think.