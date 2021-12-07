ICC announces nominees for November Player of the Month awards

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the nominees for the Player of the Month awards for November on Tuesday.

The three players nominated for the men's Player of the Month award are Pakistan opener Abid Ali, New Zealand pacer Tim Southee and Australia batter David Warner.

Abid Ali impressed in the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh, scoring 133 and 91 as the visitors emerged victorious in Chattogram. The ICC wrote in its release:

"The Pakistan opener averages 49.16 in Tests and has been churning out brilliant performances since his debut in 2019. He was exceptional in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram last month, scoring 133 and 91. He put up solid opening partnerships with Abdullah Shafique in both innings that laid the foundation of Pakistan's eight-wicket victory over the hosts."

Tim Southee was in fine form for New Zealand in the 2021 T20 World Cup, where the Kiwis finished runners-up. The pacer was also on song in the recently concluded T20I and Test series in India.

Southee returned with a brilliant five-wicket haul in the first innings of the first Test against India in Kanpur.

The ICC wrote on Southee:

"Tim Southee has been consistent in November taking wickets across formats for New Zealand both in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, the T20I series against India as well as the Kanpur Test. He was economical in the T20 World Cup, picking up six wickets in November in five games. He captained in the first two T20Is against India, picking up four wickets, which included a three-for in the second T20I in Ranchi – impressive figures of 3/16 in his four overs. In a thrilling draw in Kanpur, Southee was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers, with eight wickets in the match."

David Warner was the Player of the Tournament at the 2021 T20 World Cup. The southpaw starred with the bat for Australia with three half-centuries in the tournament, including one in the final against New Zealand. He also scored 49 in the semi-final against Pakistan.

The ICC wrote on Warner:

"David Warner was exceptional in the T20 World Cup and was named Player of the Tournament for his consistency and aggressive knocks. He scored two crucial fifties in November in the World Cup and a 49. His knock of 89* against West Indies in Australia's final group match earned him the Player of the Match award."

ICC names women's Player of the Month nominees

The ICC also nominated Bangladesh's Nahida Akter, Anam Amin of Pakistan and West Indian Hayley Matthews for the women's Player of the Month award.

Heaping praise on Akhtar, the ICC wrote:

"In the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, Akter was the best bowler, picking up 11 wickets in three matches at a remarkable average of 4.81. It also included a five-wicket haul in the second ODI, that helped Bangladesh bowl out the hosts for 72. She also had a strong start to the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021, picking the important wickets of Javeria Khan and Iram Javed in Bangladesh's thrilling three-wicket victory over Pakistan."

The governing body also praised Anam Amin by writing:

"She proved her usefulness in the ODI series against West Indies, emerging as the highest wicket-taker. In three matches, she picked up 9 wickets at 11.22. Her best performance came in the first ODI as she returned 5/35. She played two matches in the Qualifier in Zimbabwe, picking up one wicket against Bangladesh and following it up with a match-winning performance against the hosts, returning 3/9," ICC wrote about the left-arm spinner.

West Indies all-rounder Matthews also won plaudits from the ICC, who wrote:

"Hayley Matthews was brilliant with both bat and ball in November. Against Pakistan in the ODI series, she scored 57, 26 and 49 in the three games. She also picked up three and four wickets respectively in the first two ODIs. For her exploits in the second ODI, she was named Player of the Match. In the one Women's Qualifier match that she played, she returned 2/20 against Ireland."

The Player of the Month awards are decided by vote, with the voting process now being open for last month's awards.

