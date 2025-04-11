ICC considering tweak for much debated rule in ODI cricket: Reports

The world organisation for cricket, International Cricket Council (ICC), is reportedly looking to tweak a rule when it comes to One Day Internationals (ODIs). While not entirely turning its back on the two-ball rule, the ICC is aiming to aid the bowlers by adding the prospect of reverse swing.

For years, cricket was played with only one new ball, and the bowlers found reverse swing towards the end of the innings. However, since October 2011, two new balls were used in the format, which saw the rise in scores that were in excess of 300, with the score of 400 also being breached on a couple of occasions.

However, the ICC is mulling a change in the existing two-ball rule. As per a report by Cricbuzz, the rule has been recommended by ICC's Cricket Committee, which is being headed by former India skipper Sourav Ganguly. The report read:

"In the past, the white ball would often become disfigured or discoloured by the 35th over, forcing umpires to replace it mid-innings. Under the proposed new rule, the ball used, at the most, would be 37-38 overs old by the time 50 overs have been bowled. Currently two balls are being operated simultaneously from either end of the wicket which means each ball lasts for 25 overs."

ICC to also reportedly play the Men's U19 World Cup in the T20 format

Apart from making a change in the playing conditions for ODIs, the ICC is also looking at the option of playing the Men's U19 World Cup in the T20 format from the next edition. The Women's U19 World Cup has been played twice, and on both occasions, it has been played in the shortest format of the game.

ICC is also considering the clocks between overs for Test matches. In limited over games, bowling sides are allowed 60 seconds in between overs to set their field and make any changes to their plans, which has seen games end quicker in the white ball format. This rule could be brought about to ensure that the stipulated 90 overs are bowled throughout the course of the day.

