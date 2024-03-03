ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League Play-Off 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Bahrain vs Bermuda, Match 21

Kuwait picked up their fifth consecutive win after beating Tanzania by 151 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League Play-off 2024 on Sunday (March 3). Kuwait finished at the top of the tally with five wins in as many matches. Tanzania, on the other hand, found itself at number four with three wins in five matches.

Bahrain beat Bermuda by 30 runs on Sunday to claim their third win of the tournament. They moved to number three on the table, accumulating a total of six points.

Bermuda, on the other hand, stayed at the bottom with five losses in five matches. In the 20th match between Vanuatu and Italy, the latter won the game by two wickets. That win took Italy to number two spot on the points tally with overall three wins in five matches. They have accumulated a total of six points.

On the other hand, Vanuatu keep languishing at second from the bottom with a solitary win in five matches.

Kuwait extend winning run; Italy overcome Vanuatu’s challenge

The 19th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League Play-off saw Kuwait take on Tanzania at Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. Kuwait produced a brilliant batting effort, notching a formidable score of 296 runs in the first innings.

Ravija Sandaruwan provided a brilliant start with a 64-run knock in 34 balls. Mohammad Amin was the standout performer with the bat as he amassed 73 runs off 75 deliveries. As for Tanzania’s bowling, Ally Kimote was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets for 70 runs in nine overs.

In pursuit of the target, Tanzania were bowled out for just 145 runs, thereby losing the match by a massive margin of 151 runs. Salum Jumbe (51 off 44) was the only batter who notched a fifty-plus score.

Yasin Patel was the pick of the bowlers for Kuwait as he returned with stellar figures of 4/51 runs in 8.4 overs.

The 20th match of the tournament saw Italy take on Vanuatu. It proved to be a low-scoring affair as Vanuatu were bowled out for just 102 runs in the first innings.

Patrick Matautaava top-scored with 22 runs in 43 balls. Nicholas Maiolo and Jaspreet Singh picked up two wickets each for Italy. Vanuatu fought hard with the ball and managed to bag eight wickets but Italy chased down the target in the end in 25.4 overs.

Joshua Rasu returned with stellar figures of 5/32 in 10 overs but it didn’t prove enough in the end.

The third game of the day took place between Bahrain and Bermuda. Riding on a 79-run knock from Prashant Kurup, Bahrain managed to score 238 runs in the first innings. For Bermuda, Derrick Brangman was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed four wickets for 48 runs in nine overs.

In reply, Bermuda were restricted to 131/8, handing Bahrain a 30-run win via (DLS method).

