ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League Playoff 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Malaysia vs Bahrain, Match 6

Tanzania comprehensively defeated Vanuatu by 77 runs in Match No. 4 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League Playoff 2024. The match was played at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In another Group B match, hosts Malaysia went down against Bahrain by 18 runs in a moderate chase of 208. Italy won by 52 runs against Saudi Arabia in a Group A game determined via DLS method.

Italy lead the points table of Group A following their latest win, while Saudi Arabia hold the second spot despite the defeat. Italy have won both their matches so far, accumulating four points and a net-run-rate (NRR) of 2.384.

Here’s a look at the updated Group A standings:

Ranks Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR PTS NRR 1 Italy 2 2 0 0 0 4 2.384 2 Saudi Arabia 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.513 3 Kuwait 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.94 4 Bermuda 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.14

Kuwait and Bermuda are in search of a win after suffering defeats in their first games against Saudi Arabia and Italy, respectively.

In Group B, Bahrain moved to the top of the four-team table with two wins and four points with a NRR of 1.27. Tanzania also moved to second spot after their commanding win over Vanuatu.

Here’s a look at the updated Group B standings:

Ranks Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR PTS NRR 1 Bahrain 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.27 2 Tanzania 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.54 3 Malaysia 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.36 4 Vanuata 2 - 2 0 0 0 -1.86

Malaysia and Vanuatu are placed third and fourth, respectively, with both teams looking for their first win in the group stage.

Here's how the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League Playoff action unfolded on February 23

Tanzania off-breaker Kassim Nassoro spun the web around Vanuatu's middle and lower-order batters. He claimed four wickets to inspire a Vanuatu collapse at 126 in 40.5 overs.

Left-arm spinner Laksh Bakrania added the damage from the other end with 3/38 from his full quota of 10 overs as Tanzania defended their first innings score of 203.

Ahmer Nasir's unbeaten 87 in partnership with Haider Butt's composed 53 pushed Bahrain to 207 for nine in the first innings. In response, Malaysia were bowled out for 189 in 49.1 overs, courtesy of Rizwan Butt's 4/37.

Wayne Madsen's determined century (103 off 92 balls) helped Italy post a sizeable score of 284 for 7 in Bangi. Rain interrupted when Saudi Arabia were chasing at 163/6 after 37.4 overs. Italy were eventually awarded the match under the rules of Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App