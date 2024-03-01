ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League Playoff 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Tanzania vs Italy

A total of six teams battled it out across three matches in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League Playoff 2024 on Friday, March 1.

Vanuatu defeated Bermuda by 31 runs in the first game and Kuwait toppled Bahrain by five wickets in the second match. Meanwhile, Italy decimated Tanzania by 162 runs in the final game of the day.

Kuwait are still at the top of the Super Six points table with eight points in four matches courtesy of four victories. Tanzania maintains its second position in the points table despite the defeat. They have six points in four matches with three wins and a defeat.

Italy have now climbed up to the third spot in the points table with four points in four matches. They have two wins and two defeats in their account with a net run rate of +0.874. At the same time, Bahrain have slipped to fourth with two wins and two defeats. They also have four points against their name but their net run rate is +0.487.

Vanuatu are fifth in the points table with two points in four matches, courtesy of three defeats and a single victory. Meanwhile, Bermuda are languishing at the bottom of the points table with four defeats in four matches.

Italy decimated Tanzania courtesy of Wayne Madsen’s century

In the first game of the day, Bermuda won the toss and invited Vanuatu to bat first. The bowlers did a solid job for Bermuda by bundling out Vanuatu for 153 in 47 overs.

However, their batters failed big time and got dismissed for just 122 in 24.5 overs to surrender the game by 31 runs. Tim Cutler picked up four wickets with the ball for Vanuatu to seal the game.

In the second match, Bahrain batted first after losing the toss against Kuwait. They had a mediocre outing with the bat as they could only manage 202/10 in 49.4 overs. Shahrukh Quddus was the pick of the bowlers for Kuwait with four wickets against his name.

Rain played spoilsport during the second innings and Kuwait got a D/L adjusted target of 185 in 43 overs. Courtesy of Meet Bhavsar and Mohammad Amin’s half-centuries Kuwait chased down the total in 40.3 overs with five wickets in hand.

In the third match of the day, Italy opted to bat first after winning the toss against Tanzania. Wayne Madsen exploded for Italy with 110 runs off 71 deliveries and helped his team post a massive total of 325/8 in 50 overs.

Chasing the total, Tanzania were never in the game as they got all out for 163 in 32.5 overs to lose the game by 162 runs. Rakibul Hasan and Nicholas Maiolo bagged three wickets each for Italy.

