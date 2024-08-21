ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Most Runs and Most Wickets after Netherlands vs United States (Updated) ft. Max O’Dowd and Kyle Klein

The Netherlands locked horns with the USA in the 24th match of ICC Cricket World Cup League Two hosted in Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam, on Wednesday, August 21.

The visitors won the toss and asked the Netherlands to bat first early on in the game. The Dutch batters weren't too unhappy to be on the losing side of the coin flip, as openers Michael Levitt and Max O’Dowd gave them a decent head start at the top of the order. O’Dowd top-scored the Netherlands with a 126-ball 77, while Levitt scored 33 crucial runs at the top but failed to capitalize on his fruitful start.

A decent middling innings from Noah Croes (27 off 33) down the order ensured that the Netherlands went past the 200-run mark in the first inning. They were restricted to 206 runs in 49.1 overs as Nosthush Kenjige (2/33), Shadley van Schalkwyk (2/32) and Harmeet Singh (2/25) scalped two wickets each for the States.

USA openers had a nightmare start losing both Steven Taylor and Smit Patel within 5.1 overs, therefore the scorecard wasn't troubled much as they fell victim to the Dutch bowling attack chasing 207. Losing two wickets in quick succession, skipper Monank Patel (66 off 79) held the fort for his side, with eight boundaries and one six striking at 83.54.

Barring Patel, no other US batter made an impactful contribution as they were eventually restricted to 179, with the Netherlands winning this encounter by 27 runs. Netherland bowlers Kyle Klein (4/32) and Paul van Meekeren (3/31) were the highest wicket-takers for their team.

ICC CWC League Two 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 H Thaker (CAN) 8 8 3 346 111* 69.2 452 76.54 2 1 2 22 5 2 MP O'Dowd (NED) 8 8 1 330 79* 47.14 492 67.07 - 2 - 31 6 3 HG Munsey (SCOT) 6 6 - 302 91 50.33 296 102.02 - 2 - 40 8 4 MG Erasmus (NAM) 8 8 - 245 63 30.62 291 84.19 - 3 - 30 5 5 RD Berrington (SCOT) 7 7 4 228 89 76 257 88.71 - 2 - 20 5 6 Pargat Singh (CAN) 7 7 1 226 87* 37.66 264 85.6 - 2 - 27 3 7 Monank Patel (USA) 4 4 1 213 121* 71 212 100.47 1 1 1 17 6 8 S Movva (CAN) 8 7 2 213 68 42.6 308 69.15 - 2 - 18 0 9 M van Lingen (NAM) 8 8 - 199 60 24.87 283 70.31 - 1 - 29 2 10 JN Frylinck (NAM) 8 8 - 197 73 24.62 303 65.01 - 1 1 23 0

Canada batter Harsh Thaker’s stupendous efforts earn him the top spot on the 2024 ICC CWC League Two’s highest run-getters list. Thaker has managed to score a total of 346 runs in eight innings at an average of 69.20. He has also scored two centuries after the completion of 24 games so far this season.

Max O’Dowd is second on the highest run-getters list with 330 runs at a strike rate of 67.07. The Dutch batter has been instrumental in his team’s success in this competition, scoring 31 boundaries and six maximums. George Munsey is the only other batter to have crossed the 300-run mark (302 runs) this season. Munsey sits pretty in the third position with two fifties and a strike rate of 102.02.

Gerhard Erasmus (245), Richie Berrington (228), and Pargat Singh (226) have all had an impactful season as they occupy the fourth, fifth, and sixth places, respectively. USA skipper Monank Patel and Canadian wicketkeeper batter Shreyas Movva have both scored a total of 213 runs this campaign, and they cement the seventh and eighth places on the runs leaderboard, respectively.

Namibian internationals Michael van Lingen and Jan Frylinck finish the top 10 list with scores of 199 and 197 runs, respectively. With one half century each and a strike rate of 70.31 and 65.01 respectively, they occupy the ninth and 10th positions, respectively.

ICC CWC League Two 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 A Dutt (NED) 8 8 390 65 5 258 16 6/34 16.12 3.96 24.37 - 1 2 VJ Kingma (NED) 8 8 339 56.3 3 248 15 3/19 16.2 4.3 22.6 - - 3 MG Erasmus (NAM) 8 8 356 59.2 4 243 14 5/28 17.35 4.09 25.42 - 1 4 D Heyliger (CAN) 8 8 435 72.3 2 373 14 4/47 26.64 5.14 31.07 1 - 5 PA van Meekeren (NED) 4 4 225 37.3 1 132 13 5/28 10.15 3.52 17.3 - 1 6 Kaleem Sana (CAN) 7 7 358 59.4 5 258 12 4/30 21.5 4.32 29.83 2 - 7 Saad Bin Zafar (CAN) 8 8 450 75 3 317 12 3/30 26.41 4.22 37.5 - - 8 K Klein (NED) 6 6 262 43.4 3 194 11 4/32 17.63 4.44 23.81 2 - 9 BM Scholtz (NAM) 8 8 462 77 13 233 10 4/31 23.3 3.02 46.2 1 - 10 BJ Currie (SCOT) 5 5 246 41 7 125 8 3/21 15.62 3.04 30.75 - -

Dutch off-break bowler Aryan Dutt has taken the competition by storm, claiming 16 wickets in eight matches. With a miserly economy rate of 3.96, Dutt occupies first place on the most wickets list.

Dutt’s partner in crime Vivian Kingma has taken a total of 15 wickets this season, cementing the second place with an average of 16.20. Gerhard Erasmus (14), Dillon Heyliger (14), and Paul van Meekern (13) with exceptional bowling performances throughout the season see themselves occupying the third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively.

The Canadian bowling duo of Kaleem Sana and Saad Bin Zafar have snared 12 wickets apiece after the completion of 24 games this season, and they are in the sixth and seventh places on the points table.

Kyle Klein, Bernard Scholtz, and Brad Currie have put in impressive bowling shifts day in and day out. With best bowling figures of 4/32, 4/31, and 3/21, Klein, Scholtz, and Currie round off the top 10 list, occupying the eighth, ninth, and 10th places, respectively.

