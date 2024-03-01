ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Points Table: Updated standings after Canada vs Scotland

Canada faced Scotland in the eighth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday, March 1. Canada chased down the 216-run target set by Scotland in 40.3 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Namibia are still at the top of the points table with three wins in four matches and a net run rate (NRR) of +0.259. Canada have moved to second place from third with their second win in the tournament and have an NRR of +0.651.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, have slipped to third spot from second. The Dutch have won and lost two matches each and have an NRR of -0.158. Nepal are still fourth with a single win in four matches and an NRR of -0.118.

The United Arab Emirates and Scotland are in the last two places with a net run rate of -0.274 and -1.132, respectively. Both teams started their campaign with a loss.

Aaron Johnson and Pargat Singh lead Canada to victory with a strong partnership

Canada won the toss and elected to bowl against Scotland. George Munsey had a successful outing with the bat for Scotland, scoring 68 runs off 101 deliveries. Matthew Cross and Michael Leask also chipped in, scoring 30 and 40 runs, respectively.

Scotland posted 215 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Dillon Heyliger and Nicholas Kirton were the pick of the bowlers for Canada, taking two wickets each. Kaleem Sana, Ammar Khalid, and Saad Bin Zafar picked up one wicket apiece.

In reply, Aaron Johnson and Srimantha Wijeyeratne provided a decent start to Canada and added 64 runs for the first wicket. Johnson was the first to depart after scoring 43 runs off 28 deliveries.

Wijeyeratne and Pargat Singh added 115 runs for the second wicket. The former emerged as Canada's highest scorer with 87 runs off 99 deliveries. Wijeyeratne, meanwhile, scored 56 runs off 87 deliveries. Canada took 40.3 overs to reach the target and won the match by seven wickets.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App