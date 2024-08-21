ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Points Table: Updated standings after Netherlands vs United States, Match 24

Netherlands trounced USA by 27 runs to win match 24 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 in Rotterdam on Wednesday, August 21. With the win, the Netherlands further solidified themselves at the top of the points table with six wins from eight matches. Scotland, placed at number two, have accumulated nine points courtesy of four wins and two defeats in seven games.

Canada and Namibia are ranked third and fourth respectively on the eight-team standings for securing eight points each. Canada is placed higher on the table owing to a superior NRR of -0.139. After losing to the Netherlands, the USA failed to advance from their fifth position and is currently holding an NRR of 0.09.

Oman takes the sixth spot on the points table for their solitary win in four attempts. Nepal, also with one win, is ranked seventh. Winless UAE continues to languish at the bottom of the points table after three successive defeats.

Trending

Kyle Klein and Max O'Dowd win it for the Netherlands

Batting first, Netherlands openers Michael Levitt and Max O'Dowd shared 58 runs for the first wicket in 12.1 overs before the former was cleaned up by Abhishek Paradkar (1/33). Despite losing three more wickets in the next 10 overs to Milind Kumar, Steven Taylor, and Juanoy Drysdale; opening batter O'Dowd marched on to compile 77 runs from 126 deliveries.

The cricketer belted six boundaries in the process and took his team past the 200-run mark. For the USA, Nosthush Kenjige (2/33) and Shadley van Schalkwyk (2/32) bundled out the Dutch for just 206.

Chasing 207, USA lost four of its top five batters with just 58 runs on the board. Vivian Kingma (1/41) and Kyle Klein struck early for the Netherlands before USA captain Monank Patel fought back with a valiant 66. Klein eventually demolished the USA batting order with a four-wicket haul at just 179. Paul van Meekeren also played his part by collecting figures of 3/31 to secure a 27-run win for Netherlands.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️