ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Points Table: Updated standings after UAE vs Canada, Match 10

UAE locked horns with Canada in the 10th match of the ICC CWC League Two at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 5.

Canada managed to win the rain-affected game by eight runs to register their third consecutive win in the competition. They now have asserted themselves at the top of the points table with six points in three matches.

Canada have three wins in three matches alongside a net run rate of 0.512. Namibia are second in the points table with six points. They have three wins and one defeat in four matches with a net run rate of 0.259.

At the same time, the Netherlands are third in the points table with four points in their account, followed by Scotland and Nepal with two points each.

Meanwhile, the UAE are still at the bottom of the points table with three defeats in three matches. They are yet to open their account and their net run rate has plummeted to -1.072.

Oman and the USA are yet to play any match in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27.

Harsh Thaker’s unbeaten century scripts third consecutive win for Canada

The UAE asked Canada to bat first after winning the toss and their bowlers responded well by reducing Canada to 88/4 in 21.3 overs. However, Harsh Thaker took the responsibility in the middle-order and smashed a brilliant century to take his team to safe shores.

Canada reached 241/6 in 49.4 overs when the game was stopped due to rain. The cricketing action returned after the rain break as the UAE got a DLS-adjusted target of 236 in 46 overs.

The UAE began the chase well as the skipper Muhammad Waseem scored 42 runs while opening the batting. Meanwhile, Vritya Aravind also notched up a vital fifty. However, they lost their way in the middle after losing wickets regularly.

In the end, the UAE fell short by eight runs as they could only reach 228/8 in 46 overs. Dillon Heyliger was the star with the ball for Canada as he bagged four wickets for 47 runs. Meanwhile, Harsh Thaker picked up one wicket with the ball as well.

