ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Points Table: Updated standings after UAE vs Scotland, Match 9

UAE met Scotland in the ninth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 3.

It turned out to be an easy game for Scotland as they defeated UAE by eight wickets in a one-sided affair. With this win, Scotland also climbed to the 4th position in the ICC CWC League Two points table with two points in two matches. They have one win and one defeat in their account alongside a net run rate of +0.889.

Meanwhile, UAE have slipped to the bottom of the points table with two defeats in two matches. They are yet to open their account and have a net rate of -1.436.

Namibia are still at the top of the points table with six points in four matches, while Canada and Netherlands follow them at the second and third places, respectively.

Canada have four points after notching up two wins in two matches with a healthy net run rate of +0.651. Meanwhile, the Netherlands follow them in third place with four points in four matches. They have managed two wins and two losses so far with a net run rate of -0.158.

At the same time, Nepal are fifth in the points table just behind Scotland with two points in four matches. They have registered just a single win and three defeats, taking their net run rate to -0.118.

Bradley Currie’s three-wicket haul sets up a big win for Scotland

Scotland invited the UAE to bat first after winning the toss and their bowlers responded perfectly. They picked up regular wickets and never allowed UAE to settle down in the game.

Aayan Afzal Khan played a fighting unbeaten knock of 45 runs but it wasn’t enough as UAE were bundled out for 134 in 45 overs. Left-arm pacer Bradley Currie was the star of the show as he scalped three wickets for 21 runs in nine overs.

Scotland made a cakewalk of the chase as they hunted down the total in 23.4 overs with eight wickets in hand. Opener Charlie Tear remained unbeaten for 54 runs to take his team home.

