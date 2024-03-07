ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Scotland vs Canada (Updated) ft. Harsh Thaker and Dillon Heyliger

The 11th match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two saw Scotland take on Canada at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday (March 7).

After being put to the test first, Scotland got off to a decent start. Opener George Munsey scored the most for Scotland, with 36 out of 47 with an SR of 76.60. Munsey's innings were laced with six boundaries. Apart from him, only two batters, namely Brandon McMullen and skipper Richie Berington, put up some substantial runs for Scotland, scoring 33 and 30 runs, respectively. Scotland managed to score 197 in 47.3 overs.

Harsh Thaker took three wickets, while Ammar Khalid and captain Saad Bin Zafar took two wickets each for Canada.

In reply, Canada overhauled the total with ease, winning the game by five wickets. Harsh Thaker top-scored with an unbeaten 105*, while Nicholas Kirton Engelbrecht supported Harsh well, scoring 44 off 64 deliveries in a winning cause.

For Scotland, Brad Wheal took 2/51 in nine overs, while his teammates Bradley Currie and Safyan Sharif ended their spells with one wicket each to their names.

ICC Men’s CWC League 2 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 H Thaker (CAN) 4 4 3 234 111* 234 289 80.96 2 - - 14 4 2 HG Munsey (SCOT) 3 3 - 141 68 47 174 81.03 - 1 - 17 4 3 NR Kirton (CAN) 4 3 1 138 68* 69 211 65.4 - 1 - 10 0 4 SA Wijeyeratne (CAN) 4 4 - 136 59 34 194 70.1 - 2 - 13 0 5 Aasif Sheikh (NEP) 4 4 1 133 58 44.33 147 90.47 - 2 - 19 3 6 K Bhurtel (NEP) 4 4 - 112 66 28 121 92.56 - 1 1 13 3 7 Pargat Singh (CAN) 4 4 1 107 87* 35.66 127 84.25 - 1 - 14 1 8 MP O'Dowd (NED) 4 4 - 107 41 26.75 153 69.93 - - - 8 6 9 M Levitt (NED) 4 4 - 96 57 24 122 78.68 - 1 2 11 6 10 Aayan Afzal Khan (UAE) 3 3 1 95 45* 47.5 130 73.07 - - - 6 2

Leading the charge is the Canadian sensation, Harsh Thaker, who has amassed an impressive 234 runs across two innings, including a scintillating unbeaten 111 as his highest score. With an astonishing average of 234 and a blistering strike rate of 80.96, Thaker currently tops the list with the most runs.

Hot on his heels is Scotland's George Munsey, occupying the second spot with 141 runs to his name.

Rounding out the top three is Canada's Nicholas Kirton, who has accumulated 138 runs with a highest score of 68* and a healthy average of 69.

Notably, Canada's Srimantha Wijeyeratne and Nepal's Aasif Sheikh have etched their names in the top five, contributing 136 and 133 runs, respectively.

Meanwhile, Nepal's Kushal Bhurtel occupies the sixth position, having amassed 112 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 92.56. Canada's Pargat Singh and Dutch opener Max O'Dowd have also made their mark, with both scoring 107 runs and occupying the seventh and eighth spots, respectively.

Michael Levitt and Aayan Afzal Khan round out the top 10 with 96 and 95 runs, respectively.

ICC Men’s CWC League Two Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 MG Erasmus (NAM) 4 4 205 34.1 3 122 12 5/28 10.16 3.57 17.08 - 1 2 A Dutt (NED) 4 4 186 31 3 135 11 6/34 12.27 4.35 16.9 - 1 3 D Heyliger (CAN) 4 4 240 40 - 194 9 4/47 21.55 4.85 26.66 1 - 4 K Bhurtel (NEP) 4 3 84 14 - 57 7 4/20 8.14 4.07 12 1 - 5 VJ Kingma (NED) 4 4 141 23.3 2 92 7 3/19 13.14 3.91 20.14 - - 6 Kaleem Sana (CAN) 3 3 152 25.2 4 83 6 4/42 13.83 3.27 25.33 1 - 7 JN Loftie-Eaton (NAM) 4 4 123 20.3 2 90 6 4/34 15 4.39 20.5 1 - 8 BM Scholtz (NAM) 4 4 228 38 9 100 6 4/31 16.66 2.63 38 1 - 9 LN Rajbanshi (NEP) 4 4 204 34 2 141 6 2/20 23.5 4.14 34 - - 10 Aayan Afzal Khan (UAE) 3 3 156 26 2 103 5 2/34 20.6 3.96 31.2 - -

Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus is atop the most wickets charts and has claimed an impressive 12 scalps at a remarkable average of 10.16.

Closely trailing is the Dutch bowling sensation Aryan Dutt, who occupies the second spot with 11 wickets to his name.

Canada's Dillon Heyliger has etched his name in third place, having taken nine wickets at an impressive average of 21.55.

Nepal's Kushal Bhurtel has caught the eye with his crafty bowling, occupying the fourth spot with seven wickets to his name, while the Netherlands' Vivian Kingma has claimed an equal number of scalps.

Canada's Kaleem Sana and Namibia's Jan Loftie-Eaton have both made their mark, snaring six wickets apiece.

Meanwhile, Namibia's Bernard Scholtz and Nepal's Lalit Rajbanshi have also etched their names in the top 10, with six wickets each.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App