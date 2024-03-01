ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Scotland vs Canada (Updated) ft. Srimantha Wijeyeratne and Pargat Singh 

The eighth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 saw Scotland take on Canada at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday (March 1). Scotland posted a reasonable total of 215 runs in the first innings but it didn't prove enough in the end.

Opener George Munsey played a handy knock of 68 off 101 balls, while Michael Leask made a vital contribution of 40 off 44 deliveries. But other than that, there wasn't any useful contribution at all.

For Canada, Nicholas Kirton and Dillon Heyliger picked two wickets each. Canada made a mockery of the run-chase as they reached the target inside 40 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Aaron Johnson played a blistering knock of 43 off 28 balls, while Srimantha Wijeyeratne (56 off 87) also showcased his prowess with the bat. Later, Pargat Singh guided the team home with an unbeaten knock of 87 off 99 balls.

ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Most Runs list

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Aasif Sheikh (NEP) 4 4 1 133 58 44.33 147 90.47 - 2 - 19 3 2 SA Wijeyeratne (CAN) 2 2 - 115 59 57.5 170 67.64 - 2 - 10 0 3 K Bhurtel (NEP) 4 4 - 112 66 28 121 92.56 - 1 1 13 3 4 MP O'Dowd (NED) 4 4 - 107 41 26.75 153 69.93 - - - 8 6 5 M Levitt (NED) 4 4 - 96 57 24 122 78.68 - 1 2 11 6 6 Pargat Singh (CAN) 2 2 1 93 87* 93 107 86.91 - 1 - 11 1 7 SA Engelbrecht (NED) 4 4 1 85 46* 28.33 137 62.04 - - - 9 0 8 MG Erasmus (NAM) 4 4 - 85 52 21.25 111 76.57 - 1 - 13 2 9 JN Loftie-Eaton (NAM) 4 4 - 85 49 21.25 94 90.42 - - 1 11 2 10 JJ Smit (NAM) 4 4 2 77 34* 38.5 148 52.02 - - 1 3 5

Nepal’s Aasif Sheikh is sitting at the top of the runs tally with 133 runs to his name in four matches. Srimantha Wijeyeratne has moved to the second spot with an overall tally of 115 runs, followed by Kushal Bhurtel (112) in third.

The fourth position is occupied by Max O’Dowd with 107 runs, followed by the likes of Michael Levitt (96), Pargat Singh (93), and Sybrand Engelbrecht (85) at fifth, sixth, and seventh spots, respectively.

Gerhard Erasmus (85) finds himself in the eighth spot, followed by Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton (85) and JJ Smit (77) in the ninth and tenth spots, respectively.

ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Most wickets list

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 MG Erasmus (NAM) 4 4 205 34.1 3 122 12 5/28 10.16 3.57 17.08 - 1 2 A Dutt (NED) 4 4 186 31 3 135 11 6/34 12.27 4.35 16.9 - 1 3 K Bhurtel (NEP) 4 3 84 14 - 57 7 4/20 8.14 4.07 12 1 - 4 VJ Kingma (NED) 4 4 141 23.3 2 92 7 3/19 13.14 3.91 20.14 - - 5 JN Loftie-Eaton (NAM) 4 4 123 20.3 2 90 6 4/34 15 4.39 20.5 1 - 6 BM Scholtz (NAM) 4 4 228 38 9 100 6 4/31 16.66 2.63 38 1 - 7 LN Rajbanshi (NEP) 4 4 204 34 2 141 6 2/20 23.5 4.14 34 - - 8 Kaleem Sana (CAN) 2 2 113 18.5 3 67 5 4/42 13.4 3.55 22.6 1 - 9 Sompal Kami (NEP) 3 3 102 17 3 72 4 3/32 18 4.23 25.5 - - 10 RE van der Merwe (NED) 3 3 174 29 1 92 4 2/33 23 3.17 43.5 - -

Gerhard Erasmus has the most number of wickets in the tournament with 12 wickets under his name. Aryan Dutt finds himself at second with 11 wickets, while Kushal Bhurtel is at third with seven wickets.

Vivian Kingma has seven wickets at number four, followed by Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (6) at fifth.

Bernard Scholtz sees himself at sixth spot with six wickets under his name. Lalit Rajbanshi also has six wickets in his bag and is currently sitting at seventh on the list.

Kaleem Sana and Sompal Kami occupy the eighth and ninth spots with five and four wickets respectively. Roelef van der Merwe rounds off the top ten with four wickets under his name.

