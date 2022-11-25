ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (Updated) as on November 25 after SL vs AFG 2022 1st ODI

Afghanistan inched closer to direct qualification for the 2023 Cricket World Cup with a superb win over Sri Lanka on Friday, November 25. Playing in the first match of their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series, Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 64 runs, riding on a fine century from Ibrahim Zadran.

This win was Afghanistan's 11th in 13 matches. They continue to remain seventh in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table with 110 points in their account. The 64-run win also boosted their net run rate to +0.616.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka suffered their 11th loss in 19 matches. The islanders have only five more matches remaining in the Super League. They are currently 10th in the points table with 62 points. Their net run rate has also dipped to -0.1.

Sri Lanka need to win their remaining five games and hope some other results go their way to ensure a direct qualification. Going by the islanders' performance against Afghanistan in the 1st ODI, it seems highly unlikely that they will make the cut by finishing in the Top 8.

Afghanistan can jump to 3rd position in ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table on Sunday

Afghanistan have lost only two matches in the Super League so far (Image: Getty)

Afghanistan, who failed to win a single match at the 2019 World Cup, have shown great improvement in the 50-over format over the last two years. They have won 11 and lost only two matches in the Super League, and a win in the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday can take them to the third position in the standings.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka are in desperate need of a win. A win in the second ODI can take them to the ninth position while another defeat will further reduce their chances of direct qualification.

