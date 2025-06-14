ICC makes key changes to two-ball rule in ODIs and use of concussion substitutes in matches: Reports

The International Cricket Council (ICC) reportedly approved the proposed change to the two-ball rule in 50-over men's cricket on Saturday, June 14. An ESPNCricinfo report said that in the new rule, there will be two balls used, with the first one in use from the start of an innings until the end of the 34th over.
The fielding team will then get to choose another ball from the start of the 35th over until the end of the 50th over. In the existing rule, there are two new balls used per innings in men's ODIs - from each end.
If a match is reduced to 25 overs or less before the start of the first innings, then the fielding side will get only one ball to use for the duration of the innings.
ICC makes change to concussion sub rules across formats in men's cricket
The ICC also introduced new concussion protocols that will be implemented across all three formats in men's cricket. As per the new rules, teams will need to name one batter, bowler, fast bowler, spinner, and a wicketkeeper to the match referee before the start of play.
If the substitute player also suffers a concussion, then the match referee will consider a player from beyond the five nominated names as per the like-for-like protocol. The revised playing conditions will come into effect from June 17 for Test matches, July 2 for ODIs and July 10 for T20Is.
The 2025-27 WTC cycle will begin with Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh in a two-Test series, starting on June 17.
On Friday, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) had announced a change to the law concerning catches that were taken near the boundary. As per the new regulation, an airborne fielder can touch the ball only once after crossing the boundary ropes. The player will then need to come back into the field of play to complete the catch.
