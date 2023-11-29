ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Kenya vs Uganda (Updated) ft. Nikolaas Davin and Sikandar Raza

Three games were contested in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 on Wednesday, November 29. Nigeria collided against Zimbabwe in the 16th fixture at the United Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Tanzania took on Rwanda in the 17th game while Kenya played Uganda in the 18th. Both the games were hosted by the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Nigeria batted first against Zimbabwe but could only score 110 runs, losing eight wickets. Ridwan Abdulkareem top-scored with 24 runs. Richard Ngarava and Sikandar Raza picked up two scalps apiece.

Zimbabwe made light work of the chase, scaling the target down in just 14 overs with six wickets to spare. Skipper Raza led from the front with a 37-ball 65 with the bat as well.

In the second game of the day, Tanzania beat Rwanda convincingly by 51 runs. On the back of a terrific unbeaten 46-ball 76 from Salum Jumbe, Tanzania posted a competitive total of 153/8 on the board. Clinton Rubagumya and Martin Akayezu grabbed two wickets each for Rwanda.

In reply, Rwanda were held at 102/7 and failed to get close to the target. Martin Akayezu (37*) and Kevin Irakoze (22*) were the only significant scorers. Mohamed Issa, Ally Kimote, and SanjayKumar Thakor accounted for two wickets each in an all-round bowling effort by Tanzania.

In the final game of the day, Uganda put up 162 runs losing half their side batting first. Simon Ssesazi scored a steady 60 at the top while Dinesh Nakrani slammed an unbeaten 23-ball 40 to give them a solid finish.

Uganda’s bowlers then sent Kenya packing for 129, thus helping them win the game by 33 runs. Collins Obuya (34), Sachin Bhudia (27), and Rakep Patel (26) were the top scorers for Kenya. Bilal Hassan grabbed four wickets for Uganda

Let us take a look at the list of most run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Niko Davin (NAM) 5 5 - 236 89 47.2 160 147.5 - 2 27 7 2 Sikandar Raza (ZIM) 5 4 - 191 65 47.75 133 143.61 - 2 12 16 3 Collins Obuya (KENYA) 5 5 - 186 81 37.2 170 109.41 - 2 12 10 4 Irfan Karim (KENYA) 5 5 2 160 63 53.33 150 106.67 - 1 10 2 5 Abhik Patwa (TAN)"}">Abhik Patwa (TAN) 6 6 - 139 52 23.17 149 93.29 - 1 18 1 6 Jan Frylinck (NAM) 5 5 2 137 57 45.67 109 125.69 - 1 6 5 7 Riazat Ali Shah (UGA) 5 4 1 132 47 44 92 143.48 - - 7 6 8 Salum Ally (TAN) 6 5 3 124 76 62 83 149.4 - 1 10 6 9 Michael van Lingen (NAM) 5 5 - 112 30 22.4 90 124.44 - - 13 1 10 Ronak Patel (UGA) 5 5 1 109 60 27.25 118 92.37 - 1 15 -

Nikolaas Davin with 236 runs continues to remain atop the list of most run-getters in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023. Zimbabwe’s skipper Sikandar Raza jumped three places to the second position with his half-century today. Raza now has 191 runs from four innings.

Collins Obuya, with 186 runs, slipped a place down to the third position. Irfan Karim also dropped a position down to the fourth spot with 160 runs from five innings.

Tanzania’s Abhik Patwa climbed up a spot to the fifth position with 139 runs from six outings.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 Richard Ngarava 5 5 19 93 11 3/11 8.45 4.89 10.36 - - 2 2 Alpesh Ramjani 5 5 18 95 10 3/13 9.5 5.28 10.8 - - - 3 Sikandar Raza 5 5 13.5 63 8 3/3 7.88 4.55 10.38 - - 1 4 Vraj Patel"}">Vraj Patel 5 5 18 109 8 2/16 13.63 6.06 13.5 - - - 5 Gerhard Erasmus 5 5 16 73 7 2/17 10.43 4.56 13.71 - - 1 6 Dinesh Nakrani 5 5 19 110 7 3/14 15.71 5.79 16.29 - - 1 7 Bilal Hassan 5 5 17.1 119 7 4/39 17 6.93 14.71 1 - 1 8 Tangeni Lungameni 5 4 12 64 6 2/16 10.67 5.33 12 - - - 9 Riazat Ali Shah 5 5 16 89 6 2/14 14.83 5.56 16 - - - 10 David Wiese 5 5 16.4 95 6 4/17 15.83 5.7 16.67 1 - -

Richard Ngarava, with 11 wickets, continues to hold on to his top position in the most wicket-takers list. Alpesh Ramjani, adding to his tally, now has 10 wickets and also retains his second position.

All-rounder Sikandar Raza moved up in the bowling charts as well, climbing two spots to the third position with eight wickets, averaging 7.88.

Vraj Patel retained his fourth position. He has picked up eight wickets as well but has an inferior average of 13.63. Gerhard Erasmus dropped two slots down to the fifth position with seven wickets to his name.