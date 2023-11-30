ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Namibia vs Nigeria (Updated) ft. Sikandar Raza and Richard Ngarava

The final day of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 on Thursday, November 30, saw three matches being played. Zimbabwe took on Kenya in the 19th match at the United Cricket Club Ground. Rwanda played Uganda and Namibia clashed against Nigeria in the 20th and 21st matches respectively, both at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Kenya won the toss and asked Zimbabwe to bat first. Skipper Sikandar Raza built on his tremendous form, smashing a 48-ball 82. Sean Williams also slammed a quick-fire 26-ball 60 as they put up a huge total of 217/4. Shem Ngoche grabbed two wickets for Kenya.

Chasing a huge score, Kenya faltered, eventually finishing at 107/8. Captain Irfan Karim top-scored with 35 runs. It was a poor batting effort as Zimbabwe completed a 110-run victory. Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl and Sean Williams all picked up two wickets each.

In the second game of the day, Uganda thrashed Rwanda by 9 wickets. Batting first, Rwanda were bundled out for a paltry total of 65. Eric Dusingizimana top-scored with 19 runs. Uganda's bowlers came out all guns blazing as Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Henry Ssenyondo and Brian Masaba all picked up two wickets apiece.

Their batters then got the job done quite easily, romping home with nine wickets and around 12 overs to spare. Simon Ssesazi (26*) and Roger Mukasa (13*) remained unbeaten to see them through.

In the last game, Nigeria won the toss and opted to bat first. The decision backfired as they were skittled out for a paltry total of 93. Bernard Scholtz picked up three wickets while David Wiese and JJ Smit grabbed two scalps each.

Namibia scripted a comfortable chase, finishing the game with eight wickets and 40 deliveries at their disposal. Skipper Gerhard Erasmus led from the front with an unbeaten 48.

Let us take a look at the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers 2023 after the final set of games.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Sikandar Raza (ZIM) 6 5 - 273 82 54.6 181 150.83 - 3 13 24 2 Niko Davin (NAM) 6 6 - 241 89 40.17 168 143.45 - 2 28 7 3 Irfan Karim (KENYA) 6 6 3 195 63 65 184 105.98 - 1 13 2 4 Collins Obuya (KENYA)"}">Collins Obuya (KENYA) 6 6 - 186 81 31 172 108.14 - 2 12 10 5 Sean Williams (ZIM) 6 6 1 158 60 31.6 102 154.9 - 1 19 5 6 Michael van Lingen (NAM) 6 6 - 141 30 23.5 116 121.55 - - 17 1 7 Abhik Patwa (TAN) 6 6 - 139 52 23.17 149 93.29 - 1 18 1 8 Jan Frylinck (TAN) 5 5 2 137 57 45.67 109 125.69 - 1 6 5 9 Riazat Ali Shah (UGA) 6 4 1 132 47 44 92 143.48 - - 7 6 10 Simon Ssesazi (UGA) 6 6 2 130 60 32.5 130 100 - 1 15 2

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza finished at the top of the leading run-scorers list with 273 runs from five innings. He moved a position up after his 82-run knock.

Nikolaas Davin finished second. He slipped a position down with 241 runs from six outings. Irfan Karim moved a position up to the third place with 195 runs to his name.

Collins Obuya with 186 runs dropped a slot down to the fourth position. Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams broke into the top ten in the list of leading run-scorers. His 60-run knock took him to the fifth position with a total of 158 runs from six innings.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 Richard Ngarava 6 6 22 107 13 3/11 8.23 4.86 10.15 - - 2 2 Alpesh Ramjani 6 6 21 96 12 3/13 8 4.57 10.5 - - 2 3 Sikandar Raza 6 6 17.5 84 10 3/3 8.4 4.71 10.7 - - 1 4 Dinesh Nakrani 6 6 22.5 126 9 3/14 14 5.52 15.22 - - 1 5 David Wiese 6 6 20.4 105 8 4/17 13.13 5.08 15.5 1 - 1 6 Vraj Patel 6 6 20 143 8 2/16 17.88 7.15 15 - - - 7 Bernard Scholtz 6 6 23 106 7 3/15 15.14 4.61 19.71 - - - 8 Gerhard Erasmus 6 6 18 84 7 2/17 12 4.67 15.43 - - 1 9 Riazat Ali Shah 6 6 18 94 7 2/14 13.43 5.22 15.43 - - - 10 Tangeni Lungameni 6 5 16 84 7 2/16 12 5.25 13.71 - - -

Richard Ngarava had a brilliant tournament, retaining his top position in the leading wicket-takers list with 13 scalps from six innings.

Alpesh Ramjani also retained his place in the second position, finishing with 12 wickets. Sikandar Raza added to his tally, finishing with 10 wickets. The all-rounder also retained his third position.

Dinesh Nakrani and David Wiese made it into the top five with their brilliant performances in today’s matches. With nine wickets, Nakrani takes the fourth position by moving two places up. Wiese is placed fifth with eight scalps, jumping five places up.