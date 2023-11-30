ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Kenya vs Uganda, Match 18

Nigeria took on Zimbabwe in the 16th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 on Wednesday, November 29, at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek.

In the 17th match, Tanzania faced Rwanda at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. In the third game of the day, Uganda locked horns against Kenya at the Wanderers Cricket Ground.

Namibia are still undefeated in the tournament and are in first place in the points table. They have a Net Run Rate of +2.643. Uganda won their last game against Kenya and are still in second place with a Net Run Rate of +0.759.

Zimbabwe have moved to third place after their win against Nigeria. They have a Net Run Rate of +2.322. Kenya have slipped to fourth place after suffering a loss against Uganda and have a Net Run Rate of +0.039.

Nigeria are still in fifth place with one win in five games and have a Net Run Rate of -0.670. Tanzania achieved their first win of the tournament against Rwanda and have moved to second-last position. They have a Net Run Rate of -1.507. Rwanda have lost four out of five matches and are still in last position in the points tally with a Net Run Rate of -4.000.

Sikandar Raza's brilliance secures Zimbabwe a victory, Salum Jumbe's heroics propel Tanzania

Nigeria elected to bat after winning the toss against Zimbabwe, and they could make only 110 runs for the loss of five wickets. Richard Ngarava and Sikandar Raza took two wickets each for Zimbabwe.

Raza led from the front again and scored his second consecutive half-century of the tournament. He made 65 runs off 37 deliveries and helped Zimbabwe win by six wickets in 14 overs. Raza won the Player of the Match award.

Rwanda won the toss and elected to bowl against Tanzania. Tanzania lost their first seven wickets for just 40 runs and looked in deep trouble.

Salum Jumbe played an unbelievable knock of 76 runs off just 46 deliveries while coming to bat in 8th position. It is the third-highest score by a number eight batter in T20Is. He helped Tanzania reach 153 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

Only three batters managed to make a double-digit score for Rwanda. They could make only 102 runs for the loss of seven wickets and lost the match by 51 runs. Jumbe won the Player of the Match award.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bat against Kenya. Simon Ssesazi scored 60 runs off 50 deliveries for Uganda and helped the team reach a total of 162 runs. Dinesh Nakrani provided the finishing touch with his knock of 40 runs off 23 deliveries.

Rakep Patel and Collins Obuya scored 25-plus runs each for Kenya. But no other batter managed to make a significant contribution. Sachin Bhudia played a knock of 27 runs off 23 deliveries, but it was too late. Kenya were bundled out for 129 runs in 19 overs and lost the match by 33 runs.

Bilal Hassan was the pick of the bowlers for Uganda and took four wickets for 39 runs. Riazat Ali Shah and Alpesh Ramjani picked two wickets each.