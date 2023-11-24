ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Namibia vs Uganda, Match 7

On Friday, November 24, the sixth game of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 saw Nigeria squaring off with Rwanda at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. In the second game, Namibia faced Uganda.

Namibia have won both matches so far and have moved to the first place. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.745. Kenya are also undefeated in the tournament and are ranked second with a NRR of +0.529.

Zimbabwe and Uganda have won one out of two games so far and are in the following two spots on the points table. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.865 and +0.387, respectively.

Nigeria and Rwanda secured their first point on Friday when their match ended in abandonment. They currently occupy the subsequent two positions in the standings, with a Net Run Rate of -0.202 and -0.850, respectively.

Tanzania, yet to claim a victory, is grappling at the bottom of the points table with a Net Run Rate of -2.933.

David Wiese shines as Namibia clinch victory against Uganda

The first game between Nigeria and Rwanda ended in a no result due to rain. Namibia won the toss and chose to bowl against Uganda.

The batters of Uganda had a challenging day, with only five of them reaching double digits. None managed to surpass the 20-run mark, leading to the team being bowled out for 114 runs in 19.4 overs.

David Wiese played a crucial role in Namibia's bowling success, emerging as the standout. He claimed four wickets while conceding just 17 runs in 3.4 overs. Gerhard Erasmus and Tangeni Lungameni contributed two wickets each, while JJ Smit and Bernard Scholtz picked up one wicket each.

Namibia's opening pair of Michael van Lingen and Nikolaas Davin made a solid start, contributing 43 runs for the first wicket.

However, Namibia faced a setback, losing two more wickets before reaching the 50-run mark, which slowed down their run rate. Captain Gerhard Erasmus played a pivotal role, steering Namibia to victory with his innings of 35 runs off 30 deliveries.

Ultimately, Namibia successfully chased down the target in 17 overs with six wickets in hand.