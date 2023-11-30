ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Nigeria vs Namibia, Match 21

Three games were played on the last day of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023. Zimbabwe and Kenya played in the 19th game of the tournament at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek.

Rwanda and Uganda locked horns in the 20th game at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The last game of the tournament saw Nigeria take on Namibia at the Wanderers Cricket Ground.

Namibia won all their six games to finish in first place with a net run rate of +2.787. Uganda won their last game of the tournament to finish with five wins in six games and a net run rate of +1.334. Zimbabwe won four of six games and remained in third place with a net run rate of +2.922.

Kenya won and lost three games apiece. They finished fourth with a net run rate of -0.911. Nigeria and Tanzania won one game apiece and have a net run rate of -1.173 and -1.507, respectively. Rwanda went winless and finished in last place with a net run rate of -4.960.

Namibia beat Nigeria with ease

Kenya won the toss and elected to bowl against Zimbabwe. Sikandar Raza scored a half-century, while Sean Williams made 60 off 26 to help the team to 217-4.

Kenya didn’t stand a chance, making only 107-8. Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl and Sean Williams took two wickets apiece.

Uganda, meanwhile, won the toss against Rwanda and elected to bowl. Rwanda were bundled out for just 65 in 18.5 overs. Only two batters reached double digits. Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Henry Ssenyondo and Brian Masaba took two wickets apiece for Uganda.

Uganda reached their target of 66 runs in just 8.1 overs to qualify for the T20 World Cup next year.

In another game, Nigeria elected to bat after winning the toss against Namibia. They made only 93 in 19.2 overs. No batter managed more than 20. Bernard Scholtz was the pick of the bowlers for Namibia, taking three wickets for 15 runs.

Gerhard Erasmus scored 48 off 40 as Namibia romped home in 13.2 overs, losing two wickets. David Wiese picked two wickets for 10 runs, including a maiden over, and won the Player of the Match award.

