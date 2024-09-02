ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Mongolia vs Myanmar, Match 9

Hong Kong beat Singapore by 23 runs (DLS) in the first match of the day in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A. With the won, Hong Kong retained their top spot in the table with six points and a net run rate of +8.730 thanks to wins in all three of their matches. Singapore, on the other hand, are fourth with two points and a net run rate of 0.857 with wins in one out of two games.

Kuwait beat Maldives by 142 runs in the second match of the day at the YSD-UKM Cricket Oval in Bangi. With their win, Kuwait moved to second in the table with four points and a net run rate of +7.550 thanks to wins in both their matches until now. Maldives, meanwhile, slipped to sixth in the table with a net run rate of -4.717.

In the third and final match of the day, Myanmar beat Mongolia by 71 runs. With the win, they moved to fifth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.278 and victories in one out of three games. Mongolia kept struggling at the bottom with losses in all three outings.

Hong Kong, Kuwait stay unbeaten in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A

Hong Kong displayed consistency as they beat Singapore without having to break a sweat. After being asked to bat first, Hong Kong scored 201 for the loss of eight wickets. Singapore were at 73 for the loss of eight wickets when rain halted proceedings once and for all. Zeeshan Ali top-scored for Hong Kong with 70 off 35 balls.

Meanwhile, Kuwait hammered Maldives by 142 runs. They put up a score of 226 for the loss of four wickets. Thereafter, they restricted their opponents out for 84 for seven wickets. Usman Patel won the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten 111-run knock off 52 balls.

