ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Bahrain vs Kuwait, Match 12

In the ICC Men's T20 World Asia Qualifier Final 2023, Group A is led by Oman with a perfect record of three wins, six points, and a solid net run rate (NRR) of 0.983. Nepal are second with four points from two victories, supported by a decent NRR of 0.729.

Malaysia are in third place, having secured two points with one win and two losses, and a NRR of 0.187. Singapore trail in fourth place, winless, with a disastrous NRR of -1.936.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) have dominated Group B so far with three wins and an impressive NRR of 1.445, followed by Bahrain (NRR: -0.398), Hong Kong (NRR: -0.433), and Kuwait (NRR: -0.649), all with 2 points each.

Day 3 of ICC Men's T20 World Asia Qualifier Final 2023 sees wins for Malaysia, UAE, Oman, and Kuwait

In their closely fought match, Oman set a target of 146 for Nepal, thanks to Zeeshan Maqsood's 32-run knock. Nepal's chase was spearheaded by Bibek Yadav's impressive 39. Oman's bowlers, including Bilal Khan, Mehran Khan, and Aqib Ilyas, kept the pressure on, and Nepal finished at 140 runs, narrowly missing the target. Oman, therefore, clinched a tight five-run victory over Nepal.

UAE posted a competitive total of 176/6 in their encounter against Hong Kong, with Basil Hameed's remarkable 51 and Muhammad Waseem's 46 being the standout performances. In response, Hong Kong showed determination, with Anshuman Rath scoring 59 runs.

However, UAE's Ali Naseer and Zahoor Khan managed to pick up crucial wickets, preventing Hong Kong from reaching the target. UAE’s bowling efforts were instrumental in securing a 22-run victory.

Malaysia posted a formidable total of 198/4, led by Ahmad Faiz's explosive 71. In response, Singapore showed promise with Aritra Dutta scoring a brisk 53, supported by Rohan Rangarajan's 36. However, they struggled against Muhammad Amir's fantastic bowling performance as he ended up with five wickets. Singapore eventually fell short by 60 runs.

Bahrain managed to score 158/9 in the first innings. Mirza Ahmed and Shiraz Khan were the key bowlers for Kuwait, taking two wickets each.

In response, Kuwait reached the target with 21 balls to spare, scoring 160/6. Usman Patel was the star performer with a blistering 64 off 34 balls. Rizwan Butt and Ali Dawood took two wickets each for Bahrain, but Kuwait secured the victory comfortably in the end.