ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Kuwait vs UAE, Match 8

In the ongoing cricket tournament, the points table reveals a tale of contrasting fortunes for the participating teams in Groups A and B.

In Group A, Oman and Nepal have emerged as the frontrunners, both securing maximum points with a commendable Net Run Rate (NRR). Oman leads the group with an NRR of 1.350, closely followed by Nepal with an NRR of 1.322. On the other hand, Malaysia and Singapore have struggled, failing to secure any points, and thus getting eliminated.

In Group B, the United Arab Emirates stands atop with a perfect four points and a strong NRR of 1.496, while Bahrain and Hong Kong are in a close race for the second spot, each with two points. Kuwait is at the bottom of the group, yet to secure any points.

Oman scored a total of 174/6 in their 20 overs, with Aqib Ilyas being the standout performer, contributing 63 runs. Singapore, in response, managed to score 152/8, falling short of the target. Surendran Chandramohan's 41 and Manpreet Singh's 31 were notable contributions for Singapore, but they couldn't secure the win. Oman's bowlers, including Bilal Khan and Fayyaz Butt, took crucial wickets, helping their team to a 22-run victory in this match.

Bahrain posted a total of 146 runs, with Imran Ali being the top-scorer with 62 runs. In response, Hong Kong struggled to chase down the target and managed to score 126 runs in 19.1 overs. Bahrain's bowlers, including Abdul Majid, Ali Dawood, and Rizwan Butt, picked up crucial wickets. Bahrain secured a 20-run victory, showcasing a solid performance.

Malaysia batted first and posted a total of 165/9, with Syed Aziz leading the way with 68 runs. Nepal successfully chased down the target, reaching 166/4 in 18 overs. Kushal Malla was the top scorer for Nepal with 65 runs. Nepal's solid batting performance secured their victory, highlighting their strong form in the game.

Kuwait managed to score a mere 88/8 in their allotted 20 overs. UAE's bowlers, in the pack, took crucial wickets. In response, the United Arab Emirates successfully chased down the target, scoring 94/5 in 14.2 overs. UAE secured a comfortable victory, demonstrating their strong bowling performance.