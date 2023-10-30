ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Hong Kong vs Kuwait match (Updated) ft. Martin Coetzee

Nepal beat Singapore in the first game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier final 2023 by five wickets. In the second game, UAE came out on top over Bahrain by five wickets.

Oman clinched a 32-run win over Malaysia in the third game. Meanwhile, Hong Kong bagged a 16-run win against Kuwait in the fourth game of the day. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur and the Mulpani Cricket Ground the four contests.

In the first game, Singapore scored 145-9 in 20 overs after batting first. Opener Rohan Rangarajan was the top-scorer with 46 off 30, featuring nine fours and one six. Medium pacer Abhinash Bohara continued his red-hot form with a three-fer for Nepal.

In response, Nepal took just 16.3 overs to finish the game. Opener Kushal Bhurtel top-scored with 74 off 48, including eight fours and two sixes. He received substantial support from Rohit Paudel, who scored 35 off 24 to help his side cross the line.

In the second game, Bahrain batted first but only managed 135-6 in 20 overs. Middle-order batter Haider Ali Butt was the top-scorer for the side with 59. Junaid Siddique and Aayan Khan secured two wickets apiece for UAE.

In their chase, UAE struggled initially, losing four wickets for 60 in 11 overs. However, Ali Naseer smacked an unbeaten 48-run knock of 26 to seal the deal for UAE in 18.2 overs.

Moving to the third game, Oman batted first and posted 153-6 in 20 overs, thanks to captain Zeeshan Maqsood's 56-run knock. Virandeep Singh bagged a three-fer for Malaysia.

In respinse, Malaysia only managed 121-8 in 20 overs as their batters faltered. Bilal Khan and Zeeshan Maqsood bagged two wickets apiece for Oman.

Moving to the fourth game, Hong Kong batted first and scored 166-6 in 20 overs. Opener Martin Coetzee was the top-scorer with 81 off 48. In response, Kuwait managed only 150-8.

On that note, here are the updated top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 1 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023 Most Runs

Hong Kong opener Martin Coetzee smacked an 81-run knock against Kuwait to lead the scoring charts.

Nepal opening batter Kushak Bhurtel is the second leading run-scorer following his 74 against Singapore. Bahrain middle-order batter Haider Ali Butt scored 59 against UAE to move third.

Oman all-rounder Zeeshan Maqsood is fourth with his 56 against Malaysia. UAE batter Ali Naseer rescued his side against Bahrain with his unbeaten 48 to occupy the fifth position.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023 Most Wickets

Malaysia's Virandeep Singh is leading the bowling charts with three scalps. Hong Kong's Aizaz Khan scalped three wickets over Kuwait to move second

Nepal medium pacer Abhinash Bohara is third with three wickets. UAE's Aayan Afzal is fourth with two scalps. Ayush Shukla, the HK medium pacer, bagged two wickets against Kuwait to bag the fifth position.