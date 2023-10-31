ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Kuwait vs UAE match (Updated) ft. Abhinash Bohara

Oman bagged a 22-run victory against Singapore in the fifth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023. In the sixth contest, Bahrain defeated Hong Kong by 20 runs.

Meanwhile, Nepal secured a comprehensive six-wicket victory against Malaysia in the seventh match. UAE defeated Kuwait in the eighth game by five wickets.

In the fifth clash, Oman put up a first innings score of 174/6 in 20 overs after losing the toss. No.3 batter Aqib Ilyas was the top-scorer for the side with a 63-run knock off 35 balls, featuring four fours and as many sixes.

During the chase, Singapore managed to score only 152/8 in 20 overs, losing the game by 22 runs. Surendran Chandramohan was the top-scorer for Singapore with 41 runs. However, the other batters couldn't make an impact. Bilal Khan and Fayyaz Butt were the standout bowlers for Oman with two wickets apiece.

In the sixth contest, Bahrain batted first and were bundled out for 146 runs in 19.3 overs. Keeper-batter Imran Ali Butt starred with the bat, scoring 62 off 43, including five fours and three sixes. Nasrulla Rana was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball for HK with a three-fer.

Hong Kong faltered badly in the chase and were bowled out for just 126 runs in 19.1 overs. Anshuman Rath was the top-scorer with his 28-run knock. Abdul Majid scalped a three-wicket haul for Oman to steer the game towards his team.

Shifting to the details of the seventh game, Malaysia opted to bat first and posted a total of 165/9 in 20 overs. Opener Syed Aziz was the star batter with 68 runs off 49 balls, featuring eight fours and two sixes. For Nepal, Abhinash Bohara shined with the ball, scalping a four-fer.

Nepal completed the chase in just 18 overs with six wickets remaining. Kushal Malla smacked a 65-run knock in 34 balls. He received good support from Kushal Bhurtel (43 off 25) in sealing the deal.

Delving into the details of the eighth contest, Kuwait batted first and mustered a below-par total of 88/8 in 20 overs. Junaid Siddique, Ali Naseer, Nilansh Keswani, and Zahoor Khan scalped two wickets each for the UAE.

During the chase, UAE openers Khalid Shah (23) and Waseem Muhammad (33) did exceptionally well to keep the side on top. In 14.2 overs, UAE won the game with five wickets remaining.

On that note, here are the updated top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 2 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023:

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023 Most Runs

Nepal opener Kushal Bhurtel continued his good form with the willow; he has scored 117 runs from two innings at an average of 58.5. He is currently the leading run-scorer of the competition.

Hong Kong opener Martin Coetzee has scored 83 runs from two innings to hold on to the second rank. Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood has amassed 82 runs from two matches to secure the third rank at an average of 82.

Bahrain middle-order batter Haider Ali Butt has accumulated 73 runs from two innings and occupies the fourth position with Oman's Aqib Ilyas settling with the fifth rank, having scored 71 runs.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023 Most Wickets

Nepal medium pacer Abhinash Bohara scalped a four-fer against Malaysia to secure the top rank with seven wickets in his tally. Hong Kong medium pacer Aizaz Khan occupies the second rank with five scalps.

Bahrain left-arm spinner Abdul Majid has bagged four scalps in two innings to make it to the third position. Hong Kong all-rounder Ehsan Khan has also taken four wickets and is fourth in the rankings. Bahrain's Rizwan Butt is fifth in the list, having scalped four wickets.