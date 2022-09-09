ICC Men's T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Cook Islands vs Samoa Match 2

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A 2022 commenced on Friday, September 9. Vanuatu took on Fiji in Match 1, while the Cook Islands locked horns with Samoa in the second encounter. Both matches took place at Independence Park in Port Vila, Vanuatu.

Samoa are now placed atop the points table after defeating the Cook Islands by seven wickets. Meanwhile, Vanuatu are placed in second position with a couple of points. They defeated Fiji by 57 runs in the opening encounter of the Men's T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A 2022.

Fiji and Cook Islands are placed third and fourth, respectively, with negative Net Run Rates (NRR).

Batting first, Vanuatu scored 174/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Nalin Nipiko and Andrew Mansale each scored a half-century to guide their side to a challenging total. In reply, Fiji managed to score only 117 runs for the loss of nine wickets.

Skipper Patrick Matautaava was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps for 13 runs off three overs. Meanwhile, Rival Samson, Joshua Rasu and Apolinaire Stephen picked up a couple of wickets each to guide hosts Vanuatu to a win.

In the second encounter, Cook Islands scored 110/8 in 20 overs. Samson Sola finished his four-overs spell with figures of 3/21, while other bowlers also contributed to the team's success by picking up wickets.

In reply, Fereti Sululoto played a fabulous knock of an unbeaten 44 off 19 deliveries to guide Samoa past the line with seven wickets in hand and 52 balls to spare. The Cook Islands were all over the place since the start of the game and the bowlers failed to defend a low-scoring contest.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A 2022: Day 2 Fixtures

Fiji will take on the Cook Islands in Match 3, while Vanuatu will lock horns with Samoa in the fourth match of the competition on September 10. Independence Park at Port Vila will host both encounters.

The timings are as follows:

Match 3 - Fiji vs Cook Islands, 4.00am IST

Match 4 - Vanuatu vs Samoa, 8.00am IST

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee