ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Samoa vs Cook Islands, Match 10

Faleata Oval, Apia, hosted the ninth encounter of the 2024 ICC East Asia-Pacific Qualifiers between Fiji and Vanuatu on Friday, August 23. Fiji eked out a five-wicket win over the Vanuatu national side to win the day's first game.

The Cook Islands, on the other hand, defeated Samoa in the 10th fixture with eight wickets and 19 deliveries to spare.

After the completion of 10 games, let's have a look at how the teams are poised as far as the points table is concerned:

The Cook Islands, after their resounding win over Samoa, catapulted to first place from second. They are the table-toppers of the 2024 ICC East Asia-Pacific Qualifiers after 10 games with eight points and a net run rate (NRR) of +0.115.

Samoa’s loss to the Cook Islands meant they were displaced from atop the points table to second place. With three wins in five matches, they have six points and an NRR of +1.472.

Fiji, after their win over Vanuatu, jumped to third place with two victories in five matches. They have four points and a net run rate of -1.154. Vanuatu, meanwhile, slipped to the fourth position from third, languishing at the bottom of the points table with two points and a net run rate of -0.297.

A complete batting display helps Fiji trump over Vanuatu; Thomas Parima’s ton sees the Cook Islands through in the 10th encounter

The first game of the day saw Vanuatu win the toss and choose to bat first against Fiji at the Faleata Oval. A top-order collapse led by the prodigal Fijian seamer Joeli Moala (3/29) saw Vanuatu reeling at 34/4 after the end of six overs. However, skipper Joshua Rasu (43 off 28) took the attack back to the Fiji bowlers, striking at 153.57. Rasu’s knock was laced with three boundaries and two maximums.

Contributions from Vanuatu batters Junior Kaltapau (30 off 26), Womejo Wotu (25* off 16), and Williamsing Nalisa (31* off 15) helped their side post 168/6. Siteri Tabuisulu, Peni Dakainivanua, and Peni Vuniwaqa took one wicket each, ably supporting Joeli Mola.

A complete batting display from Fiji, courtesy of skipper Peni Vuniwaqa (38 off 25), Apete Sokovagone (46 off 37), and Peni Dakainivanua (39* off 30) helped them win the ninth match of the season with five wickets and one ball to spare.

Shifting our focus to the second encounter of the day, opener Darren Roache (55 off 34) led the Samoan batting lineup after they chose to bat first against the Cook Islands. Roache’s explosive half-ton was well complemented by teammates Caleb Jasmat (31 off 22) and Fereti Suluoto (35 off 27), who hit eight boundaries and a maximum in between them. In the end, Samoa managed to post 169/4 in their designated 20 overs as Oscar Taylor (3/39) was the highest wicket-taker for the Cook Islands.

Thomas Parima’s 52-ball 104 snatched the game away from Samoa, making the pursuit of 170 runs seem like a child's play. Parima’s scintillating knock was laced with 10 fours and seven sixes. Cook Island chased their desired target of 170 runs in just 16.5 overs with eight wickets to spare, handing Samoa a loss in the 10th match of the season.

