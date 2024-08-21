ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Vanuatu vs Cook Islands, Match 8

Samoa beat Fiji by 73 runs in the first match of the day on Wednesday in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A 2024 at the Faleata Oval No.2 stadium in Apia.

With the win, Samoa retained their spot on top of the table with six points and a net run rate of +2.148 thanks to wins in three from four matches. Fiji, on the other hand, remain at the bottom with two points and a net run rate of -1.418 courtesy of one win from their four matches.

The second match of the day saw Cook Islands beating Vanuatu by seven wickets. Cook Islands took the second position on the table after emerging victorious in three out of four games. Vanuatu retained third spot with a net run rate of -0.336.

Darius Visser was the star for Samoa, who eased past Fiji to continue their impressive run in the tournament. Batting first, Samoa scored 183/5 with Visser top-scoring with 72 off 39 in an innings that included four fours and six sixes. Opening batter Darren Roache also chipped in with a handy knock of 29 off 21 balls.

Fiji's Sunia Yalimaiwai and Peni Kotoisuva picked up two wickets apiece. In response, Samoa bowled Fiji out for 110 in 15.3 overs. Saumani Tiai finished with a five-fer (5/27).

In the second encounter, it was Oscar Taylor who put his hand up for the Cook Islands. After opting to field first, Cook Islands restricted Vanuatu to 125/9. Taylor ran through the opposition batting lineup with a brilliant spell of 5/17.

Vanuatu's Nalin Nipiko, Clement Tommy and Junior Kaltapau made 38, 27 and 28* respectively, but none of them could kick on for a really big score. Skipper Ma’ara Ave’s unbeaten 44 helped Cook Islands chase down the target with 22 balls to spare.

