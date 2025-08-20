ICC offers explanation after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma mysteriously disappear from Men's ODI Rankings

The International Cricket Council (ICC) clarified the reason behind the sudden disappearance of Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the latest ODI batter rankings. The duo went nowhere to be found in the updated rankings on Wednesday, August 20.
It led to fans on social media speculating if the pair could be retiring from the 50-over format as well. Kohli and Rohit have already retired from T20Is and Tests.
However, much to the relief of Indian fans, both names have been restored on the ICC ODI batter rankings. The ICC also confirmed to Wisden.com that a technical glitch caused Kohli and Rohit's names to be missing, along with other sudden developments.
"A number of issues in this week’s rankings are currently being investigated," said the ICC to Wisden.com.
While Rohit Sharma is ranked second among ODI batters in the ICC rankings, Kohli is fourth. The duo was last seen in action during the 2025 IPL season, playing for the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), respectively.
While Rohit could not add to his five titles with MI being knocked out in the second qualifier, Kohli won his maiden IPL title with RCB upstaging Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the summit clash.
When did Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma last play an ODI?
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma last played an ODI for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai. The duo enjoyed excellent campaigns to help the Men in Blue win their first ICC ODI title since 2013.
Skipper Rohit Sharma was the Player of the Match in the final against New Zealand, scoring an 83-ball 76. Meanwhile, Kohli was consistent throughout the competition, finishing as the fifth leading run-scorer with 218 runs at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 82.88.
Having already retired from T20Is after India's triumph in the 2024 World Cup, the pair announced their Test retirement in May ahead of the recently-concluded England tour.
India's next ODI assignment is the three-match series in Australia, starting October 19.
