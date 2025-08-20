ICC offers explanation after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma mysteriously disappear from Men's ODI Rankings

The International Cricket Council (ICC) clarified the reason behind the sudden disappearance of Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the latest ODI batter rankings. The duo went nowhere to be found in the updated rankings on Wednesday, August 20.

Ad

It led to fans on social media speculating if the pair could be retiring from the 50-over format as well. Kohli and Rohit have already retired from T20Is and Tests.

However, much to the relief of Indian fans, both names have been restored on the ICC ODI batter rankings. The ICC also confirmed to Wisden.com that a technical glitch caused Kohli and Rohit's names to be missing, along with other sudden developments.

Ad

Trending

"A number of issues in this week’s rankings are currently being investigated," said the ICC to Wisden.com.

While Rohit Sharma is ranked second among ODI batters in the ICC rankings, Kohli is fourth. The duo was last seen in action during the 2025 IPL season, playing for the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), respectively.

While Rohit could not add to his five titles with MI being knocked out in the second qualifier, Kohli won his maiden IPL title with RCB upstaging Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the summit clash.

Ad

When did Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma last play an ODI?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were all smiles when last seen in an ODI for India [Credit: Getty]

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma last played an ODI for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai. The duo enjoyed excellent campaigns to help the Men in Blue win their first ICC ODI title since 2013.

Ad

Skipper Rohit Sharma was the Player of the Match in the final against New Zealand, scoring an 83-ball 76. Meanwhile, Kohli was consistent throughout the competition, finishing as the fifth leading run-scorer with 218 runs at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 82.88.

Having already retired from T20Is after India's triumph in the 2024 World Cup, the pair announced their Test retirement in May ahead of the recently-concluded England tour.

India's next ODI assignment is the three-match series in Australia, starting October 19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news