ICC release official song of Champions Trophy 2025 featuring Atif Aslam [Watch]

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have released the official song of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Friday, February 7. It is sung by renowned Pakistan singer Atif Aslam and is titled ‘Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke’.

Abdullah Siddiqui has produced the official Champions Trophy 2025 song, and Adnan Dhool and Asfandyar Asad have written the lyrics. The video features enthusiastic fans on Pakistan streets, celebrating their love for the game. They can be seen sporting jerseys of the various participating nations.

Here's the official song released by the ICC ahead of the Champions Trophy:

The marquee ICC tournament is set to begin on Wednesday, February 19, with hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. The tournament will see 15 matches being played across 19 days with the final to be held on Sunday, March 9.

Atif Aslam expresses excitement about being part of the official song of the Champions Trophy 2025

Lead singer Atif Aslam also expressed his excitement about being part of the official song of the Champions Trophy 2025. He told the ICC:

“I am very fond of cricket and I always wanted to be a fast bowler. Having the passion and understanding of the game - I feel connected to the adrenaline of the crowd, their cheers and the feeling of being a fan. I used to wait for matches in particular the India versus Pakistan game which was always full of emotions and sentimental value. And that is why I am very excited to have been a part of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 official song."

ICC Chief Commercial Officer Anurag Dahiya stated that the song displayed Pakistan's identity and was a fitting celebration of the marquee event. He also urged fans to get their tickets for the upcoming tournament.

“Excitement is building ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy and today we are delighted to launch the official event song. With 12 days to go until the start of the event, fans can expect a song that represents the Pakistan identity and a true celebration of the Champions Trophy. We encourage fans to get their tickets now and not miss out.”

