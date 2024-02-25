ICC suspends Wanindu Hasaranga for two matches for lashing out at umpire

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended Sri Lankan cricketer Wanindu Hasaranga for two international matches for severely criticizing umpire Lyndon Hannibal during the recently concluded T20I series against Afghanistan.

There was a major controversy in the third T20I in Dambulla after square-leg umpire Hannibal deemed a high full-toss from Wafadar Momand in the last over a legal delivery. Hasaranga, who was leading Sri Lanka in the series, later expressed his displeasure at the decision and made some controversial statements.

Releasing an official statement, the ICC confirmed that the Sri Lanka all-rounder has been suspended for two international matches after his accumulated demerit points reached five within a 24-month period. For his latest breach of the ICC Code of Conduct, Wanindu Hasaranga received a 50 percent fine and three demerit points.

“Hasaranga was found guilty of breaching article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘Personal abuse of a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire or Match Referee during an International Match’,” the ICC release stated.

“Hasaranga’s five demerit points convert to two suspension points. As two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or T20Is, whatever comes first for the player or player support personnel,” the release elaborated.

Following the suspension, the 26-year-old will now miss Sri Lanka’s first two T20Is against Bangladesh next month.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz was fined 15 percent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct in the same T20I. The cricketer was found guilty of breaching article 2.4 of the Code, which relates to ‘Disobeying an Umpire’s instruction during an International Match’.

Gurbaz was penalized for changing the grip of his bat on the field of play despite being repeatedly warned against it. Apart from the fine, one demerit point has been added to the Afghanistan cricketer’s disciplinary record. This was Gurbaz’s second offense in 24 months, taking his cumulative demerit points to two.

Why Hasaranga was angry over umpiring in the 3rd T20I

Sri Lankan captain Hasaranga expressed his displeasure at umpire Hannibal after he refused to adjudge a high full-toss as a no-ball in the closing moments of the third T20I. Sri Lanka needed 19 runs off the last over bowled by Momand. Kamindu Mendis hit two fours off the first three balls.

The fourth delivery was a high full-toss, which was over the waist, but square-leg umpire Hannibal did not signal a no-ball. Sri Lanka went on to lose the high-scoring match by three runs.

Lashing out at the umpire, Hasaranga later commented:

"That kind of thing shouldn't happen in an international match. If it had been close [to waist height], that's not a problem. But a ball that's going so high… it would have hit the batsman's head if it had gone a little higher. If you can't see that, that umpire isn't suited to international cricket. It would be much better if he did another job.”

Chasing a target of 210 in the third T20I against Afghanistan in Dambulla, Sri Lanka finished on 206/6.

