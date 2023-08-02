ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 10

In match 10 of the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B, Malaysia and Thailand locked horns against each other at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Having won the toss, Malaysia elected to field first in the game.

Batting first, Thailand could only manage to score 93 runs and were bowled out in 18.4 overs. The skipper Akshaykumar Yadav top scored for the Thai side as he scored 23 runs off as many balls. Serawat Desugnoen scored 17 runs off 16 balls, while Narawit Nuntarch contributed 13 runs off 10 balls.

📸 ICC BIG NEWS: Malaysia beat Thailand by 7 wickets! We’re going to Nepal in November for the #T20WorldCup Asia Regional FinalVijay Unni started with 4-23 to bowlout for 93. Syed Aziz ends on 45*📸 ICC pic.twitter.com/zPG2hN1NMn

For Malaysia, Vijay Unni was the pick of the bowler with four wickets. Khizar Hayat and Pavandeep Singh picked a couple of wickets each.

Coming to the chase, Malaysia chased down the score in 11.4 overs for the loss of just three wickets. Syed Aziz top-scored for the Malaysian side with an unbeaten 45 off 32 balls. Zubaidi Zulfikle scored 19 runs off 11 balls. Robert Raina picked up two wickets for the Thailand side,

With this victory, the Malaysian side progressed through the T20 World Cup Asia Regional Final, set to be played in Nepal later this year.

ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B: Updated Points Table after Match 10

Malaysia topped the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier points table with wins in all four games. Thailand, on the other hand, finished second on the points table with three wins in four appearances.

Bhutan are in the third spot in the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier with two wins in the 4 games. China and Myanmar occupy the last couple of spots, respectively. Meanwhile, Myanmar have remained winless throughout the tournament.