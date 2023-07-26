ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B 2023 points table: Updated standings after Match 2

The ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B began with a match between China and Malaysia at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on July 26 (Wednesday). China won the toss and elected to bat first in the game.

However, what unfolded was beyond everyone’s imagination. Malaysia restricted the Chinese team to the 3rd lowest score in the history of T20I cricket as they could only manage 23 runs and were bowled out in 11.2 overs.

The magician on show was none other than Malaysian spinner Syazrul Idrus, who also created a world record by becoming the first bowler in the history of T20I cricket to claim 7 wickets in an innings in international cricket.

He indeed ended up with figures of 8/7 creating a world record in the process. Pavandeep Singh clinched a couple of wickets whereas Vijay Unni picked a wicket to end the Chinese horror show.

None of the Chinese batters could touch double-digit scores as the highest scorer was Wei Guolei who scored 7 runs off 15 deliveries.

There was not much for the Malaysian batters to ponder as they chased the target with 8 wickets in hand. Both the openers, Syed Aziz and Muhammad Amir Azim, departed cheaply but Sharveen Surendran and Virandeep Singh ensured Malaysia’s win. Syazrul Idrus won the Man of the Match award for his historic performance.

In the second match of the tournament, Bhutan took on Myanmar at the Bayuemas Oval with the former winning the toss and electing to bat first. Bhutan managed to score 105 runs in their 20 overs losing all their wickets in the process.

Sherab Lodey was the top-scorer for the side with 18 runs off 16 deliveries. There were contributions from other Bhutan batters in the form of Tenjin Rabgey, Mangay Thinley, Tashi Phuntsho, Kishen Ghalley, and Sonam Yeshi.

For Myanmar, Pyae Phyo Wai was the most successful bowler as he managed to pick up 3 wickets in his 4 overs. Htet Lin Aung, Thuya Aung, and Aung Ko Ko also clinched a couple of wickets each.

However, the team's batters could not support the cause as the entire Myanmar batting lineup could only manage 74 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their 20 overs.

Ye Naing Tun was the top scorer for the side with the contribution of 19 runs in 17 deliveries. Swan Htet Ko Ko and Ko Ko Lin Thu were the only other batters who got into double-digit scores.

For Bhutan, Tashi Phuntsho, Namgay Thinley, and Karma Dorji picked 2 wickets each. Bhutan won the game by 31 runs and Tashi Phuntsho won the Man of the Match award for his all-round contribution with the bat and ball

ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B: Updated points table after Match 2

Malaysia tops the points table with Bhutan in second place as both teams have won their opening games. The only factor differentiating them is the Net Run Rate (NRR).

Thailand are in the 3rd spot in the points table since they haven’t played a game yet. Myanmar and China occupy the last couple of spots respectively after losing their opening games of the tournament.