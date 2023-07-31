ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 9

In the eighth game of the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B, Bhutan and Thailand locked horns at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Thailand won the toss and elected to field first. Bhutan imploded for 83 in 18.2 overs. Tenjin Rabgey top-scored with 22 off 27, while Tashi Phuntsho scored 14 off 17. Only two other batters reached double figures.

Nopphon Senamontree picked up two wickets for Thailand and so did Robert Raina. Thailand then chased down their target in ten .overs losing two wickets. Akshay Yadav top-scored for the Thais with 31 off 28, while Sorawat Desungnoen scored 27 off 17. Narawit Nuntarch chipped in with 15 off 17 and stayed unbeaten.

In the second game of the day - the ninth game of the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier - Myanmar and China locked horns at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. China won the toss and elected to field first.

Myanmar only managed 77-8 in their allotted 20 overs. Pyae Phyo Wai and Ye Naing Tun scored 17 apiece for the Burmese. Swan Htet Ko Ko scored 11. For China, Zyuoyue Chen picked up four wickets, while Wang QI picked up a couple.

Zhuang Zelin top-scored for China with 33 off 41. Liuyang Wang scored 18, while Zhuoyue Chen bagged 13 as the Chinese chased down the total in 17.2 overs for the loss of fivewickets.. For Myanmar, Htet Lin Aung and Paing Danu picked two wickets apiece.

ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B: Updated Points Table after Match 9

Malaysia are atop the ICC T20 World Cup Asia points table with three wins in as many games. Thailand (4.484) are second with three wins in three games but are behind on NRR (Malaysia - 6.718).

Bhutan are third with two wins in four games, while China are in the penultimate position with one win in four games. Myanmar are bottom of the points table with no wins after four games.