ICC T20 World Cup EAP Qualifiers 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 10

Vanuatu took on Japan in the ninth match of the ICC T20 World Cup EAP Qualifiers. Vanuatu won the toss and elected to bowl first at Amini Park on Friday, July 28. The Japanese batters put up a decent fight as they managed to score 136 runs and lost all their wickets in 19.5 overs.

Japanese captain Kendel Fleming was the star with the bat, much like the majority of the tournament. He ended up scoring 44 runs in 34 deliveries. He was supported by Sabaorish Ravichandran who scored 31 runs in 32 balls and Decland Suzuki who scored 25 runs in 25 balls.

Apart from them, no other Japanese batter could manage to get double-digit scores. For Vanuatu, Nalin Nipiko was the star with the ball as he ended up picking four wickets. Darren Wotu picked up three wickets and Joshua Rasu and Apolinaire Stephen picked up a wicket each.

In the chase, the Vanuatu batters chased down the score in 19.3 overs losing five wickets in the process. Nalin Nipiko was on fire with the bat as he smashed 74 runs in 50 balls. Andrew Mansell also played a gritty knock of 36 runs in 37 balls. Nalin Nipiko was awarded the Man of the Match for his exemplary all-round display with the bat and the ball.

In the second game of the day (Match 10), Papua New Guinea took on the Philippines at Amini Park. The Philippines won the toss and elected to bowl first in the game. However, the PNG batters smashed the Philippines bowlers all around the park.

They managed to score 229 runs for the loss of six wickets in their 20 overs. Tony Ura was the top scorer with the bat as he smashed 61 runs in 31 balls. Assad Vala and Charles Amini also came up with brilliant half-centuries in the game.

Assad Vala scored 59 runs in 39 deliveries whereas Charles Amini provided the finishing touch to the PNG innings as he smashed 53 runs in just 27 deliveries. For the Philippines, Francis Walsh and Liam Myott picked up two wickets each and Kepler Lukies and Surinder Singh picked a wicket each.

In the chase, the Philippines batters looked down and out as they could only manage 129 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs. Daniel Smith, their captain, was the top-scorer for the side as he managed to score 34 runs in 21 deliveries.

Kabua Morea was the most successful bowler for PNG as he picked up two wickets. John Kariko and Hiri Hiri picked up a wicket each. With this win, PNG qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 from the East Asia Pacific Region.

ICC T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier: Updated Points Table after Match 10

PNG topped the ICC T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier after Day 5 as they have won all their games so far. Japan are in the second spot in the tournament as they have won three games in the five games that they have played till now.

Vanuatu and the Philippines occupy the last couple of spots respectively. Both teams have won a game so far out of the five games that they have played, with Vanuatu sitting in third position due to a better NRR.