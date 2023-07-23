ICC T20 World Cup EAP Qualifiers 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 4

Japan won their second straight game of the ICC T20 WC EAP Qualifiers on Sunday (July 23) when they took on Vanuatu at the Amini Park in Papua New Guinea. Japan won by 21 runs to go atop the ICC T20 WC EAP Qualifiers Points Table.

Having won the toss, Vanuatu elected to field first. Kendel Fleming, the Japan captain, who played a stupendous knock in the last game for his side, once again stood out for his team.

With a fiery batting display, Fleming scored 65 runs off 54 deliveries and provided an anchor to the Japanese innings after they lost their opening batsmen early on. Middle-order contributions from Ibrahim Takahashi and Sabaorish Ravichandran ensured Japan reached a fighting total of 131 runs in 19.4 overs.

However, despite a relatively low target, the Vanuatu batsmen looked out of place throughout their innings and only four batsmen could get to double-digit scores. Andrew Mansale top scored for the Vanuatu side as he came up with a knock of 29 runs. Vanuatu could only manage 100 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their 20 overs.

For Japan, Ryan Drake was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up three wickets in his spell of three overs. However, Fleming stole the show with his batting and for the second game in a row, he was awarded the Man of the Match title.

In the second game of the day and the 4th of the ICC T20 WC EAP Qualifiers, Papua New Guinea took on Philippines at the Amini Park. In this game, PNG won the toss and elected to bat first.

Hiri Hiri was the top scorer from the PNG side as he came up with a swashbuckling knock of 46 runs from just 27 deliveries. He was accompanied by Lega Siaka and Tony Ura as PNG smashed 162 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs.

The target proved to be a steep chase for the Philippines side who looked out of place from the inception of the 2nd innings. Grant Russ was the only batter from the Philippines team to take his score to double-digits. The entire batting lineup collapsed for 45 runs in 17 overs.

Kabua Morea was the pick of the bowlers from PNG as he scalped 5 wickets in his 4 overs, giving away just 9 runs in the process. Charles Amini and Hiri Hiri shared a couple of wickets each too.

ICC T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier: Updated Points Table after Match 4

PNG topped the ICC T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier's points table after Match Day 2 as they came up with wins over Vanuatu and the Philippines in their opening games.

They are followed by Japan on the second spot. Both the teams are separated by the NRR as Japan, too, have won both their opening games of the tournament.

Vanuatu and the Philippines have failed to open their campaign so far in the tournament and occupy the last couple of spots respectively in the points table.

Japan will take on PNG in their next league game of the tournament whereas Vanuatu will be up against the Philippines in their next game of the tournament.