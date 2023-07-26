ICC T20 World Cup EAP Qualifiers 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 8

In match 7 of the ICC T20 World Cup EAP Qualifiers, PNG took on Vanuatu at Amini Park on July 26 (Wednesday). PNG, who were the league leaders prior to this game, won the toss and elected to bat first.

As in the last game, their star with the bat was Assad Vala, the PNG skipper, who scored 43 runs off 38 deliveries. He was assisted by Toni Ura, Hiri Hiri, and Norman Vanua. In the first innings, PNG finished with a score of 148 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

For Vanuatu, Patrick Matautaava and Nalin Nipiko scalped two wickets each. In the chase, Vanuatu batters proved to be no match for the PNG bowlers. All Vanuatu could manage was 109 runs as they were bowled out in 19.2 overs.

Simpson Obed was the top-scorer for the Vanuatu side as he ended up scoring 21 runs off 11 deliveries. Norman Vanua was the star with the ball in his hand as he scalped three wickets for PNG. Vanua won the Man of the Match award for his all-round contribution with the bat and ball.

In the second match of the day, Japan took on Philippines at the Amini Park. Having won the toss, Japan elected to bat first in the game. Sabaorish Ravichandran was the top-scorer for the Japanese as he ended up scoring 41 runs in 26 deliveries. Apart from him, there were vital contributions from Ibrahim Takahashi and Kendel Fleming too. Japan managed to score 127 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their 20 overs.

Gurbhupinder Chouhan and Liam Myott scalped two wickets each for the Philippines. Coming to the chase, the Philippines' batting looked helpless despite getting a good start. They could only manage 94 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in their 20 overs. Grant Russ was the top scorer for the Philippines team as he came up with a knock of 43 runs in 52 deliveries.

For Japan, Declan Suzuki was the most successful bowler as he scalped two wickets. Piyush Kumbhare was the most economical bowler for the Japanese side conceding just 13 runs in his four overs and picking up a wicket.

ICC T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier: Updated Points Table after Match 8

PNG topped the ICC T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier after Matchday 4 as they came up with a big win over Vanuatu and the Philippines in their opening games. They have won all their four games so far and have an NRR of +3.835.

Japan sit on the 2nd spot having won three out of their four games so far in the tournament. The Philippines are in the 3rd spot with one win in four games so far. Vanuatu is at the very bottom with no wins in four games so far.