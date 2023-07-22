ICC T20 World Cup EAP Qualifiers Points Table: Updated standings after Match 2

Japan took on the Philippines in the first game of the ICC T20 WC EAP qualifiers at Amini Park on Saturday (July 22).

Japan won the toss and elected to bat first. Captain Kendel Fleming came up with a scintillating knock of 60 off 37 to score 166-7. Lachlan Lake scored 41 at the top of the order while Ibrahim Takahashi came up with a feisty knock of 31 off 13 deliveries to finish the innings on a high.

In response, Philippines looked down and out as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, eventually finishing with 113-5. Piyush Kumbhare picked up two wickets for Japan, while Reo Thomas, Makoto Taniyama and Declan Suzuki scalped a wicket apiece. Japan captain Kendel Fleming won the Man of the Match for his blistering knock.

In the second game of the T20 WC EAP Qualifiers, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea collided at Amini Park, where PNG cruised to a lopsided win.

Vanuatu won the toss and elected to bat first but only managed 71-8. Ronald Tari was the top scorer with 21 off 34. For PNG, John Kariko was the pick of the bowlers with 3-6 in four overs with a miserly economy rate of 1.50. Norman Vanua and Charles Amini picked up two wickets apiece, whereas Alei Nao scalped one.

In response, Tony Ura departed early for PNG but Kiplin Doriga and Assad Vala steadied the ship as PNG cruised home in 6.3 overs without losing any more wickets.

ICC T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier: Updated Points Table after Match 2

PNG topped the ICC T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier after matchday 1 following their big win over Vanuatu.

They're followed by Japan in second spot, trailing on NRR. Philippines and Vanuatu are yet to get off the mark and occupy the last two spots in the points table.

Japan take on Vanuatu in their next game, while PNG will be up against the Philippines.