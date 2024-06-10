ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Austria vs Romania, Match 4

Italy defeated Luxembourg by 77 runs in the first game of the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A 2024. In the second match, Portugal beat Hungary by 15 runs.

France beat the Isle of Man in the third game by 16 runs. Austria, meanwhile, chased down 170 runs against Rome in the fourth match with three wickets in hand.

Here's a look at the updated Group A standings:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Italy 1 1 0 0 0 2 3.85 2 France 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.8 3 Isle of Man 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.8 4 Luxembourg 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.85 5 Turkey - - - - - - -

Trending

Italy are in first place in Group A and have a net run rate (NRR) of +3.850. France finished the tournament's first day in second position with an NRR of +0.800. The Isle of Man and Luxembourg occupy the next two places. They have an NRR of -0.800 and -3.850, respectively.

Here's a look at the updated Group B standings:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Portugal 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.75 2 Hungary 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.75 3 Austria - - - - - - - 4 Israel - - - - - - - 5 Romania - - - - - - -

Portugal and Hungary are in the first two places in Group B. They have a net run rate of +0.750 and -0.750, respectively.

Joe Burns and Harry Manenti help Italy register a 77-run win over Luxembourg

Luxembourg won the toss and elected to bowl first against Italy, who made 166 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Joe Burns was the highest scorer, smashing 58 runs off 42 deliveries.

In reply, Luxembourg could only manage 89 runs for the loss of nine wickets, thereby losing the match by 77 runs. Harry Manenti scored 30 runs off 26 deliveries and took two wickets for eight runs. He won the Player of the Match award.

Hungary, meanwhile, elected to bowl first after winning the toss against Portugal in the second match. Portugal scored 147 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Vinoth Ravindran made 57 runs off 46 deliveries for Portugal. In reply, Hungary managed 132 runs for the loss of five wickets and lost the match by 15 runs.

In the third match, the Isle of Man won the toss against France and elected to field first. France posted 149 runs for the loss of eight wickets, thanks to Gustav McKeon's 26-ball 34-run knock. The Isle of Man then managed 133 runs for the loss of six wickets as France won the match by 16 runs. Usman Khan won the Player of the Match award for scoring 25 runs off 20 deliveries and taking three wickets for 39 runs in four overs.

Austria elected to bat first in the fourth game against Romania. Karanbir Singh smashed 97 runs off 57 deliveries and helped Austria post 169 runs. Manmeet Koli, Vasu Saini, and Muhammad Moiz took two wickets each for Romania. Vasu’s 64-run knock off 45 deliveries helped Romania reach the target of 170 runs in 19.2 overs with three wickets in hand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback