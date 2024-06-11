ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Italy vs France, Match 8

Austria defeated Israel in the fifth match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A. Isle of Man secured a massive 81-run victory over Turkey while Portugal lost to Romania by six wickets. Italy registered a five-wicket win over France in the fourth game of Day 2 and finished at the top of the Group A points table.

Italy lead Group A standings after Day 2 of ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A 2024

ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A 2024 - Points Table (Group A) Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Italy 2 2 0 0 0 4 2.284 3 Isle of Man 2 1 1 0 0 2 1.625 2 France 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.077 4 Luxembourg 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.850 5 Turkey 1 0 1 0 0 0 -4.050

Italy clinched their second win in a row against France and strengthened their first position in the points table with a net run rate of 2.284. Isle of Man and France, who have won one out of their two games, occupy the second and third positions with a positive NRR of 1.625 and 0.077, respectively.

Luxembourg and Turkey lost their opening games and are currently placed in the bottom two spots.

Romania secure two consecutive wins to top Group B

ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A 2024 - Points Table (Group B) Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Romania 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.577 2 Austria 2 1 1 0 0 2 1.370 3 Portugal 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.004 4 Hungary 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.750 5 Israel 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.004

Romania now sit at the top of the Group B points table following their six-wicket victory over Portugal. Austria and Portugal bag second and third spots, respectively, with one win each. Hungary and Israel lost their openers and are now ranked in the last two positions with negative NRRs.

Austria, Isle of Man, Romania, and Italy secure wins on Day 2

Israel batted first and set a 108-run target for Austria for the loss of nine wickets. Josh Evans was the top scorer for his side with 42 runs. Waqar Zalmai and Abdullah Akbarjan took three wickets each for Austria.

In reply, Austria chased down the target in 13.1 overs, thanks to skipper Aqib Iqbal’s 35-ball 52-run knock and Amar Naeem’s 30 off 20.

Isle of Man bagged a massive win against Turkey. They posted a 182-run competitive total for seven wickets. George Burrows (52) and captain Oliver Webster (48) made major contributions. However, Turkey were restricted to 101 as Joseph Burrows of Isle led the bowling attack with three wickets.

In the third game, Romania bowled Portugal out for 142. Adnan Lascu was the wrecker-in-chief with a five-fer while Muhammad Moiz picked up a three-wicket haul. In reply, Taranjeet Singh’s 62 backed by Lascu’s 35 and Moiz’s 25, helped them achieve the target with nine balls remaining.

Similarly, Italy dismissed France for 116 in the last game of the day. Crishan Kalugamage was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets while Harry Manenti and Stefano di Bartolomeo took two each.

While chasing, Italy lost three wickets within two overs. However, Manenti’s match-winning 65-run knock, supported by Anthony Mosca (26) and Marcus Campopiano (20), aided them to reach the mark with 1.4 overs to spare.

