ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 9

Ireland and Austria took on each other in match 7 of the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers at the Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh. In the game, Austria won the toss and elected to field first.

The Irish batters put on a batting display as they posted a total of 226 runs for the loss of four wickets in their 20 overs. Lorcan Tucker was the star of the show for the Irishmen as he came up with a blistering knock of 94 runs in just 51 deliveries.

Ross Adair and Neil Rock also came up with supporting roles as both batters scored quickfire runs for the cause of the team. The Austrian bowlers were hit all around the ground and Sahel Zadran proved to be the most expensive of them all conceding 57 runs in his four overs.

The chase always looked a steep one for the Austrians as the Irish batters made the game a one-sided affair even before the inception of the 2nd innings. The Austrian team could only manage to score 98 runs as they lost all the wickets in the process and their innings could last for only 18.4 overs.

Mark Adair was the pick of the bowlers from the Irish side as he scalped four wickets. Joshua Little and Cutis Campher picked up two wickets each with a wicket each being shared by Barry McCarthy and Benjamin White. Lorcan Tucker was awarded the Man of the Match for his feisty knock.

In match 8 of the tournament, Italy and Jersey faced off against each other at the Goldenacre in Edinburgh. Having won the toss, Jersey elected to field first. However, the Italian batters were gritty to prove their opposition's decision wrong.

Batting first, the Italians put up a mammoth score of 183 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their 20 overs. Wayne Madsen scored a decent half-century with contributions from Justin Mosca and Marcus Campopiano also proving vital for the Italians.

In response, the Jersey side could only manage 158 runs as they lost all their wickets in the process. A few Jersey batters got good starts but none of them could convert those into big totals.

Grant Stewart and Gareth Berg were the stars with the ball for the Italians as both the bowlers picked up three wickets each. Italy won the game by 25 runs and Wayne Madsen was given the Player of the Match for his half-century.

In the 9th game of the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers, Denmark and Germany collided at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh with the latter having won the toss and elected to field first. The Denmark batters seemed to struggle quite a lot in their outing against Germany as all they could manage was 124 runs in their 20 overs.

Germany cruised to the target in 16.5 overs, losing only four wickets in the process. For Germany, Joshua van Heerden scored the most runs, coming up with a knock of 42 runs off 33 deliveries. He was awarded the Player of the Match for his knock.

Updated ICC T20 WC Europe Qualifiers Points Table After Match 9

Europe Qualifiers points table

After the end of the day, Ireland leads the points table with three wins in three games, being the only team to reach six points so far. Scotland and Germany follow them at number 2 and 3 respectively with four points each and the NRR being the only difference separating the two sides.

Jersey and Italy are at number 4 and 5 respectively with two points each and Jersey having a better NRR. Denmark and Austria occupy the last couple of spots in the points table having won no game in the tournament so far.