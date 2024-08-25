ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Bulgaria vs Estonia, Match 12

The ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 2024 is underway in Guernsey. A total of four games were played on Saturday, August 24 across two venues.

Denmark were scheduled to face Spain in the ninth match of the competition. However, persistent rain meant that the game was abandoned without a ball being bowled. The 10th match was a thrilling one and Finland beat Guernsey by four runs. In the 11th match, Cyprus beat Greece comprehensively whereas Estonia registered a comfortable win over Bulgaria in the 12th match of the competition.

After the abandoned game, both Denmark and Spain shared a point each. Denmark are the table-toppers of Group A with five points and a net run rate of +3.750 under their belt. Spain also have five points and sit below Denmark with a net run rate of +0.400.

Trending

Cyprus have retained their third spot in the points table after their win on Saturday. They have two points in as many games and sit third. Greece are placed below Cyprus with zero points and a net run rate of -2.439 under their belt.

Czech Republic sit at the bottom of the points table. They are yet to open their account in the competition and have a net run rate of -2.975.

Here's the updated Group A standings:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Denmark 3 2 0 0 1 5 3.750 3 Spain 3 2 0 0 1 5 0.400 2 Cyprus 2 1 1 0 0 2 1.092 4 Greece 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.439 5 Czech Republic 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.975

In Group B, Geurnsey are topping the table with four points and a net run rate of +2.753 to their name. They are followed by Estonia who have retained their second position. They also have four points under their belt and have a net run rate of +1.091.

Finland are placed third in the points table. They have retained their position after taking their points tally to four. They have a net run rate of +0.536. They are followed by Malta who have zero points in two games and have a net run rate of -2.653.

Bulgaria suffered their second loss in the ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 2024. They are yet to open their account and are sitting at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -2.975.

Here's the update Group B standings:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Guernsey 3 2 1 0 0 4 2.753 2 Estonia 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.091 3 Finland 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.536 4 Malta 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.653 5 Bulgaria 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.975

Estonia open their account in the ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 2024

The ninth match of the ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 2024 was scheduled to take place at King George V Sports Ground in Castel. Denmark and Spain arrived at the ground but it was consistently raining. Persistent rain meant that the match officials had to call off the game without a toss. As a result, both Denmark and Spain shared a point each.

In the 10th match, Finland were asked to bat first and their batters faltered as they got bundled out on 90 in just 12.4 overs. Atif Rasheed top-scored with 23 for them. Luke Bichard and Martin Bradley grabbed three wickets each for Geurnsey.

Chasing a modest total, only Josh Butler (21) and skipper Oliver Nightingale (33) got to double-digits. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and got knocked over on 86 to lose the game by four runs. Raaz Mohammad picked up a four-fer to help Finland defend the total.

Greece elected to bat first in the 11th. Christodoulos Bogdanos top-scored with 25 before retiring hurt. The other batters faltered as they got bundled out on 100. Cyprus skipper Scott Burdekin picked up three scalps. In reply, Burdekin (22), James Chialoufas (20*), and Scott Austin (25*) contributed as Cyprus chased down the total in just 12.2 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Bulgaria crawled their way to 129/8 after being put in to bat by Estonia in the 12th match. Firas Hussain remained unbeaten on 40 and received support from Isa Zaroo (28). Bilal Masud and Aditya Paul picked up two wickets each for Estonia.

On the back of well-composed knocks from Steffan Gooch (58) and Bilal Masud (44*), Estonia chased down the total with three overs to spare. With this, Estonia grabbed their first win of the ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️