ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Finland vs Malta, Match 4

The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier C kicked off at the King George V Sports Ground, Guernsey, on Wednesday, August 21.

Spain emerged triumphant over Cyprus in the first encounter of the season by 15 runs. Meanwhile, Guernsey blew away Bulgaria in the second game of the tournament, chasing their required target in just 9.4 overs and eight wickets to spare. The fourth and final game of the day saw Finland cruise past Malta with ease, winning their encounter with nine wickets to spare.

After the completion of the first day of the tournament, let's see how the participating sides are poised on the points table:

Trending

Here's the updated Group A standings:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Denmark 1 1 0 0 0 2 5.900 3 Spain 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.750 2 Cyprus 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.750 4 Czech Republic 1 0 1 0 0 0 -5.900 5 Greece 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000

Here's the updated Group B standings:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Guernsey 1 1 0 0 0 2 5.391 2 Finland 1 1 0 0 0 2 2.195 3 Malta 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.195 4 Bulgaria 1 0 1 0 0 0 -5.391 5 Estonia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000

Denmark post their 118-run win over the Czech Republic lead the Group A standings with two points and a net run rate of +5.900. Spain, with a win over Cyprus, is second on the points table with two points and a net run rate of +0.750.

Cyprus and the Czech Republic, after losing their respective opening encounters of the season, occupy the third and fourth places with zero points and a net run rate of -0.750 and -5.900, respectively, mirroring the teams above them.

Meanwhile, Group B sees Guernsey top the points charts with a massive win over Bulgaria. They occupy the first place with two points and a net run rate of +5.391. Finland got off to a positive start after their win over Malta. With one win, two points, and a net run rate of +2.195, they cement second place after the completion of four games this tournament.

With zero points each to their name, Malta and Bulgaria are in the third and fourth positions in group B with net run rates of -2.195 and -5.391, respectively.

Spain and Denmark emerge victorious in the first round of games

Cyprus, upon winning the toss against Spain in the very first game of the season, elected to field first, a trend quite common between teams in the shorter format. The decision to bowl first paid instant dividends as the Spanish batting lineup lost their top three batters in quick succession.

However, middle-order contributions from Daniel Doyle-Calle (52 off 35) and Alec Davidson-Soler helped Spain reach a respectable first-inning total of 152/6 in 20 overs. Doyle-Calle and Soler shared a total of eight boundaries and two maximums between them. Arjun Shahi (3/25) was the highest wicket-taker for Cyprus.

Roman Mazumder (41 off 36) and James Chialoufas (37 off 32) top scored for Cyprus, but in vain, as they could only manage to put together 137/9 in their designated 20 overs, handing Spain a 15-run win. Yasir Ali scalped three, while Raja Adeel and Lorne Burns picked two each for the Spanish side.

Batting first and posting a colossal first-inning score of 225/6, the Danish national side steamrolled the Czech Republic by 118 runs in the third encounter of the competition.

The Danish skipper Hamid Shah’s scintillating 58-ball 100 against the Czech Republic saw his team post a massive first-inning score of 225/6. Shah was complemented well by Shangeev Thanikaithasan’s quickfire, scoring four boundaries and two sixes at a strike rate of 212.50.

Toqeer Ahmad’s 3/21 in three overs helped Denmark restrict Czech to a meager 107/8, winning the game by a healthy margin of 118 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️